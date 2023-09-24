Geno Smith and the Seattle Seahawks will welcome the Carolina Panthers to the Emerald City for a Week 3 NFL showdown on Sunday on CBS and Paramount+. Seattle got its first win of the season on the road in Week 2 when they came from behind for a 37-31 overtime upset against the Detroit Lions. Meanwhile, the Panthers are still looking for their first win of the season and will have to rely on backup quarterback Andy Dalton in Week 3. You can stream the game in select markets on Paramount+, which you can now try free for the first seven days when you sign up here.

Kickoff from Lumen Field in Seattle is set for 4:05 p.m. ET. The Seahawks are five-point favorites in the latest Seahawks vs. Panthers odds from the SportsLine Consensus, and the over/under for total points is 42. Sunday's matchup can be seen live on CBS and streamed live on Paramount+ in select markets.

How to watch Panthers vs. Seahawks

Seahawks vs. Panthers date: Sunday, Sept. 24

Seahawks vs. Panthers time: 4:05 p.m. ET

Seahawks vs. Panthers TV channel: CBS

Seahawks vs. Panthers streaming: Paramount+

For Seahawks vs. Panthers, the model is leaning over on the points total. The Panthers are dealing with a number of injuries to start off the season including rookie quarterback Bryce Young, who will miss Week 3 with an ankle injury. Even with a veteran like Dalton at the helm, Carolina is at a disadvantage playing on the road on a shortened week.

Meanwhile, Geno Smith rebounded in Week 2 from Seattle's season-opener and threw the game-winning touchdown to Tyler Lockett in Detroit. Carolina will be without key pieces of its defense in Week 3, which could open this game up for both sides of Seattle's offense. You may be able to stream the game here.

