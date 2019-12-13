Seahawks vs. Panthers odds, spread: 2019 NFL picks, Week 15 predictions from proven projection model

The Carolina Panthers will take on the Seattle Seahawks at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Bank of America Stadium. Carolina is 5-8 overall and 2-4 at home, while Seattle is 10-3 overall and 6-1 on the road. The Seahawks had a five-game winning streak snapped by the Rams last week, and took their first away loss of the season. They currently occupy the No. 5 playoff seed in the NFC playoff picture. The Panthers have lost five games in a row and have not won since Nov. 3. Seattle is favored by 6.5 points in the latest Panthers vs. Seahawks odds, while the over-under is set at 48.5. Before entering any Seahawks vs. Panthers picks, you'll want to see the NFL predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Last week, the Panthers lost to Atlanta by a decisive 40-20 margin. The Panthers were down 30-10 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. Carolina was officially eliminated from playoff contention with the loss. Interim head coach Perry Fewell will try to earn his first win at the helm of the Panthers this week.

Meanwhile, Seattle took a hard 28-12 fall against Los Angeles. The Seahawks' only touchdown came on an interception return from Quandre Diggs. The Seahawks fell out of first place in the NFC West with just their second loss since Sept. 22.

Russell Wilson did not throw a TD pass for the first time this season. He has four TD passes in his past four games and has not reached the 250-yard mark during that span. Seattle running back Rashaad Penny suffered a season-ending left knee injury on the opening drive.

The Panthers come into the game boasting the second most rushing touchdowns in the league at 17. The Seahawks have displayed some offensive firepower of their own this season, as they rank second in the league when it comes to passing touchdowns, with 26 on the season despite Wilson's recent four-game stretch.

