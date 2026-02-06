The Seattle Seahawks will face the New England Patriots in the 2026 Big Game on Sunday night, giving Seahawks star wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba one more chance to boost his impressive numbers. Smith-Njigba is the fourth receiver in NFL history to lead the league in receiving yards and make the Big Game in the same season. He has an over/under of 95.5 receiving yards in the latest NFL odds at DraftKings Sportsbook, and SportsLine's proven computer model is taking the Over among its Jaxon Smith-Njigba props for Sunday's title game. It is also backing Over 6.5 receptions and Smith-Njigba to be an anytime touchdown scorer (-110).

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters the 2026 Big Game on a 53-37 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its NFL betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Three Jaxon Smith-Njigba prop picks to bet at DraftKings (odds subject to change):

Jaxon Smith-Njigba Over 95.5 receiving yards (-112)

Jaxon Smith-Njigba Over 6.5 receptions (-147)

Jaxon Smith-Njigba anytime touchdown scorer (-110)

Combining the model's three Jaxon Smith-Njigba prop picks into an NFL parlay at DraftKings would result in a payout of +226 (risk $100 to win $226).

Jaxon Smith-Njigba Over 95.5 receiving yards (-112)

Smith-Njigba had a league-best 1,793 receiving yards during the regular season, averaging 105.5 yards per game. He went over this total in 11 different games, and he added a 12th occurrence in the NFC Championship. The 23-year-old hauled in 10 receptions for 153 yards against the Rams, averaging 15.3 yards per catch. He was targeted 12 times in that game, and volume should not be an issue in the biggest game of the season. The model has Smith-Njigba finishing with 98 receiving yards in its latest simulations, making the Over the pick for this prop.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba Over 6.5 receptions (-147)

The Seahawks only targeted Smith-Njigba four times against San Francisco in the Divisional Round, as they raced out to a huge lead and were able to save their star wide receiver's legs for the NFC Championship. He closed the regular season with at least seven receptions in six of his final eight games, and he had 10 catches against the Rams. Overall, Smith-Njigba had seven-plus catches in 12 games during the regular season, and the model has him hauling in 7.2 receptions on Sunday night.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba anytime touchdown scorer (-110)

The star wide receiver had 10 receiving touchdowns during the regular season, and he has scored in both postseason games thus far. There are more touchdowns to go around for Seattle's top players after leading scorer Zach Charbonnet went down with a knee injury in the Divisional Round. Smith-Njigba is a reliable weapon no matter where Seattle is on the field, so he will almost certainly have scoring opportunities on Sunday. The model has Smith-Njigba scoring in 65% of simulations, while the odds imply just a 52.4% chance.