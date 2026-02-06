There are hundreds of NFL player props for the 2026 Big Game between the Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots. Some bets are decided before the game even begins, others will take the entire contest, and many more will be settled as the game progresses. Any NFL player prop surrounding touchdowns will be a popular option, and the first touchdown scorer gives an additional early rush and is among the most-wagered NFL props in any game. For Patriots vs. Seahawks on Sunday at 6:30 p.m. ET in the Big Game 2026, the anticipation leading to the first touchdown will enthrall millions of people, and the SportsLine Projection Model has its best bets for who will score that coveted first touchdown and cash for first TD scorer bets at DraftKings.

One of the model's top first TD scorer picks is Seattle star wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who had 10 touchdowns this season, the most of any active Seattle player for Sunday. He's listed at +600 odds in the latest NFL odds at DraftKings. JSN has scored in each playoff game, including the first offensive touchdown Seattle had this postseason. The model also likes a pair of Patriots as first touchdown scorer options, backing running back Rhamondre Stevenson (+800) and tight end Hunter Henry (+1500) for NFL betting at DraftKings.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters the 2026 Big Game on a 53-37 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its NFL betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen strong returns.

Seahawks vs. Patriots first touchdown scorer props to target at DraftKings (odds subject to change):

Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Seahawks (+600)

Rhamondre Stevenson, Patriots (+800)

Hunter Henry, Patriots (+1500)

The soon-to-be 24-year-old is Seattle's top playmaker by a significant margin and one of the top offensive threats in the entire NFL. He led the league in receiving yards (1,793) and was fourth in receptions (119). A wise offensive game plan would be to feature JSN early in the contest and get him in the flow from the opening drive, and that's a strategy Seattle could explore Sunday. He scored Seattle's first offensive touchdown this postseason and has a touchdown in each playoff game this year. His 12 touchdowns, including the playoffs, are tied for the most for any Seahawk. He also has more touchdowns than any player of the Patriots, and Sam Darnold will be looking his way early. At 6-1 odds, the model likes this value.

Rhamondre Stevenson, Patriots (+800)

The more established running back of the New England duo has dominated the carries and production this postseason. After TreVeyon Henderson had a strong close to his rookie season and appeared to potentially enter the playoffs as the team's RB1, Stevenson has played at least 14 more snaps than Henderson in all three postseason games. In the AFC Championship Game, Stevenson outsnapped Henderson 60-4, playing 94% of snaps. Running backs are often popular first touchdown scorer bets, and given his usage as an RB1 this postseason, the model sees value in Stevenson at 8-1 odds to score first on Sunday.

Hunter Henry, Patriots (+1500)

If you are looking for a longer shot to significantly increase your payday, Henry is your guy. A running back has scored the first touchdown in only one of the last seven Big Games, and that was Christian McCaffrey on a reception. The NFL has become a more pass-heavy league, and that carries over into the Big Game. The tight end led the Patriots in touchdown receptions (seven) this season, and he's one of four New England players with a receiving touchdown this postseason (no Patriot has two). Henry and Drake Maye have developed a rapport this season, and Henry was the game's first touchdown scorer on Wild Card Weekend in the Patriots' 16-3 victory. The model gives him more than a 30% chance to score a touchdown in general, and for his odds, he's a live longshot for a first TD scorer on Sunday.