Who's Playing

New England @ Seattle

Current Records: New England 1-0; Seattle 1-0

Last Season Records: Seattle 11-5; New England 12-4

What to Know

The Seattle Seahawks will be playing in front of their home fans against the New England Patriots at 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday at CenturyLink Field. Seattle is the favorite in this one, with an expected 4-point margin of victory.

The Seahawks had to travel to play their first game of the season, and the final result was worth the trip. They walked away with a 38-25 victory over the Atlanta Falcons this past Sunday. Seattle QB Russell Wilson was slinging it as he passed for four TDs and 322 yards on 35 attempts. Wilson ended up with a passer rating of 143.10.

Meanwhile, New England gave their fans exactly what they wanted out of a home opener this past Sunday. They took their game against the Miami Dolphins 21-11. New England QB Cam Newton earned his paycheck as he accumulated 155 passing yards in addition to rushing for two TDs and 75 yards. Newton's longest connection was to TE Ryan Izzo for 25 yards in the first quarter.

Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 1-0. Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 8:20 p.m. ET

Sunday at 8:20 p.m. ET Where: CenturyLink Field -- Seattle, Washington

CenturyLink Field -- Seattle, Washington TV: NBC

NBC Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Seahawks are a 4-point favorite against the Patriots, according to the latest NFL odds.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Seattle won the only game these two teams have played in the last six years.