The Seattle Seahawks had a top-10 rushing attack during the regular season, powered by Kenneth Walker III and Zach Charbonnet. Walker is the go-to option for Seattle in the Big Game against New England on Sunday night, as Charbonnet is out with a knee injury. The Seahawks have leaned heavily on Walker so far this postseason, giving him 38 carries for 178 yards and four rushing touchdowns. SportsLine's proven computer model is backing Walker to go Over 72.5 rushing yards against the Patriots in the Big Game, which kicks off at 6:30 p.m. ET. The Seahawks are favored by 4.5 points, while the over/under for total points scored is 45.5.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters the 2026 Big Game on a 53-37 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its NFL betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Three Kenneth Walker prop picks to bet at DraftKings (odds subject to change):

Kenneth Walker Over 71.5 rushing yards (-113)

Kenneth Walker Over 18.5 rush attempts (-122)

Kenneth Walker anytime touchdown scorer (-190)

Combining the model's three Kenneth Walker prop picks into an NFL parlay at DraftKings would result in a payout of +210 (risk $100 to win $210).

Kenneth Walker Over 71.5 rushing yards (-113)

Walker averaged 60.4 rushing yards per game during the regular season, but he has a higher ceiling in the Big Game, as teammate Zach Charbonnet is sidelined with a knee injury. Charbonnet had 730 rushing yards during the regular season, so his absence leaves a void for Walker to fill. Seattle's top back had 116 yards against San Francisco in the Divisional Round before finishing with 62 yards against the Rams in the NFC Championship. The model has Walker rushing for 87 yards on Sunday night, providing plenty of value on the Over.

Kenneth Walker Over 18.5 rush attempts (-122)

Walker had 19 carries against San Francisco and 19 carries against Los Angeles, and there is nothing to suggest a lower rushing volume on Sunday night. This is projected to be a low-scoring, close game, which means the rushing attack should be in play throughout the evening. Walker has already seen an uptick in attempts during the playoffs compared to the regular season, and the model has him rushing 20.5 times in the latest Patriots vs. Seahawks simulations.

Kenneth Walker anytime touchdown scorer (-190)

Walker only had five rushing touchdowns during the regular season, but his ceiling was limited due to Charbonnet's presence. Charbonnet had 12 rushing touchdowns, so his absence has given Walker an increased role near the end zone. He took full advantage of that opportunity against the 49ers in the Divisional Round, scoring three times, and he added another touchdown against the Rams in the NFC Championship. The model has him scoring in 70% of simulations on Sunday, while the implied odds are just 65.5%.