The Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots square off in the Big Game for the second time in the last 12 years, when they meet on Sunday, Feb. 8, from Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. Neither the Seahawks nor Patriots were projected by many to be playing in the final game of the season, but both teams have young talent they can credit for this opportunity, including Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba becoming arguably the best player at his position in the sport. The third-year receiver led the NFL in receiving yards (1,793) this season, and he's scored a touchdown in each of Seattle's postseason victories.

The SportsLine Projection Model expects his heavy involvement to continue and projects value in him scoring a touchdown in the Big Game. Smith-Njigba has -110 odds as an anytime touchdown scorer in the latest NFL odds at DraftKings, which is one of the model's favorite Seahawks vs. Patriots props to target now at DraftKings, as that number could move before kickoff. The model also finds value in Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III for Over 75.5 rushing yards, and Patriots quarterback Drake Maye to finish Under 264.5 passing plus rushing yards. The Seahawks are favored by 4.5 points, according to the latest NFL odds, and the over/under for total points scored is 45.5.

Three Seahawks vs. Patriots props to target now at DraftKings (odds subject to change):

Drake Maye Under 264.5 passing + rushing yards (-114)

Maye went Under this total in two of three playoff games during this run, including in each of his last two games. He's averaging 177.7 passing yards and 47 rushing yards this postseason for a combined total of 224.7. Even with the last two games coming against tough defenses in the Texans and Broncos, Maye is set to face his toughest defense yet on paper, with the Seahawks as the No. 1 scoring defense at 17.1 points per game allowed. Only Matthew Stafford, the favorite to win the NFL MVP, has gone Over this total over the last eight games against the Seahawks, and the model projects Maye for a 236 combined total.

Kenneth Walker III Over 75.5 rushing yards (-110)

Walker had a huge Divisional Round Game, rushing for 116 yards and three touchdowns with 29 receiving yards against the 49ers. Although he didn't rush for as many yards last week (62 yards in the NFL Championship Game), he was still highly involved with four receptions for 49 yards for 111 total yards. He's gone Over this total in three of his last five games, surpassing 95 rushing yards in each of those contests, and after playing 63% of snaps last week and having 19 of the 22 running back carries with Zach Charbonnet out with a torn ACL, the model projects Walker to rush for 87 yards.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba as an anytime touchdown scorer (-110)

He's scored a touchdown in each of Seattle's postseason games, strengthening his case as the potential best wide receiver in the sport. He had 10 receptions for 153 yards and a touchdown against the Rams last week, and he now has 12 touchdowns in 19 games with the playoffs and regular season combined. Smith-Njigba is Darnold's clear No. 1 target anywhere on the field, ranking fifth in the league in targets (163) and fourth in receptions (119) during the regular season. He led the NFL with 1,793 receiving yards and the model expects Darnold and him to connect for a score in the biggest game of the season in 65% of simulations.