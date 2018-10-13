Seahawks vs. Raiders odds, line: NFL in London picks, predictions from dialed-in expert who's 15-3

An old NFL rivalry renews Sunday when the Oakland Raiders and Seattle Seahawks meet at Wembley Stadium in London at 1 p.m. ET. The former AFC West foes, who now reside in separate conferences, will be seeking a quality victory to spark a turnaround to their season's fortunes. Seattle hopes to bounce back from a narrow home loss to the Rams, while the Raiders are looking to recover from their worst performance of the season in a loss to the Chargers.

The Seahawks are 2.5-point favorites and the over-under for total points scored is 48.5 in the latest Seahawks vs. Raiders odds.

The Raiders had high hopes for an immediate turnaround after they made the much-publicized hiring of Jon Gruden for a second stint after the coach spent a decade away from the sidelines, but the late trade of linebacker Khalil Mack amid a contract dispute has left them short-handed on defense, a liability that continues to be a major obstacle.

Their offense also has been inconsistent, as quarterback Derek Carr has notched eight interceptions against seven touchdowns, and several of the picks have been crushing blows in tight games.

The Raiders (1-4) should be in desperation mode Sunday, but that doesn't necessarily mean they are destined to cover against a Seattle team that also wants to break out of the doldrums.

The Seahawks (2-3) have exceeded most meager projections with relatively solid play despite massive roster turnover and injury concerns. Even so, they have had trouble closing out games, with three defeats coming by 12 combined points. They were opportunistic in last week's 33-31 loss to the Rams, forcing two turnovers and making big plays early offensively, but the defense couldn't get a needed late stop to provide one more possession. Seattle allowed 468 total yards and Rams star running back Todd Gurley found the end zone three times.

