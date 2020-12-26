Who's Playing

Los Angeles @ Seattle

Current Records: Los Angeles 9-5; Seattle 10-4

What to Know

The Los Angeles Rams have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. The Rams and the Seattle Seahawks will face off in an NFC West battle at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday at Lumen Field. Seattle should still be riding high after a win, while Los Angeles will be looking to regain their footing.

It looks like Los Angeles must have gotten on Santa's naughty list since the squad didn't end up with the victory they were expected to receive last week. They fell just short of the New York Jets by a score of 23-20. What made the defeat an especially bitter pill for Los Angeles to swallow was that they had been favored by 17 points coming into the game. A silver lining for them was the play of WR Robert Woods, who snatched one receiving TD. Woods had some trouble finding his footing against the New England Patriots two weeks ago, so this was a step in the right direction.

Meanwhile, Seattle didn't have too much breathing room in their contest with the Washington Football Team last week, but they still walked away with a 20-15 win. The Seahawks' RB Carlos Hyde filled up the stat sheet, punching in one rushing touchdown. That touchdown -- a 50-yard rush in the third quarter -- was one of the highlights of the matchup.

Seattle's defense was a presence as well, as it got past Washington's offensive line to sack QB Dwayne Haskins four times for a total loss of 26 yards. It was a group effort with three guys contributing.

Los Angeles is now 9-5 while Seattle sits at 10-4. Los Angeles is still in the hunt for a spot in the playoffs, so these next two games are critical for them. The Seahawks have clinched a playoff berth as the current third seed in the NFC.

A pair of defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Rams enter the game with only 26 touchdowns allowed, which is the best in the NFL. Less enviably, Seattle is stumbling into the game with the most passing yards allowed per game in the league, having given up 307.4 on average.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET

Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET Where: Lumen Field -- Seattle, Washington

Lumen Field -- Seattle, Washington TV: FOX

Odds

The Seahawks are a slight 1-point favorite against the Rams, according to the latest NFL odds.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Los Angeles have won eight out of their last 11 games against Seattle.