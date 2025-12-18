Skip to Main Content
Seahawks vs. Rams live updates: Seattle hosts Los Angeles in a battle for the NFC lead on 'TNF'

Los Angeles holds the division lead, but Seattle can clinch a playoff spot with a win and pull even with the Rams

The top spot in the NFC is on the line tonight as the Seattle Seahawks host the Los Angeles Rams in arguably the biggest game of the NFL season thus far. Both teams enter with 11-3 records, and the winner of this one will have the inside edge for the coveted first-round bye and home-field advantage that come with the conference's No. 1 seed.

The Rams held on for a 21-19 win in Week 11 in the first meeting between these two powerhouses, with Sam Darnold throwing four interceptions -- two to Kamren Kinchens and one each to Darious Williams and Cobie Durant. Matthew Stafford threw touchdown passes to Davante Adams and Colby Parkinson, but really, it was the forced turnovers that saved Los Angeles. The Seahawks out-gained the Rams 414-249.

That game started a tough stretch for Darnold, one that is ongoing. From Weeks 1-10, Darnold averaged 9.9 yards per attempt and threw 17 touchdown passes and six interceptions. Since then, he has averaged just 7.2 yards per attempt and has thrown just five touchdown passes compared to five interceptions. Seattle's defense remains among the NFL's best, which is keeping the team afloat in the race near the top of the conference.

The Rams, meanwhile, continue to possess one of the NFL's best offenses and defenses, but they will have to contend with the challenges of playing on the road in a short week and likely without Adams, who is doubtful with a hamstring injury.

Be sure to follow along for our live analysis throughout the game!

Where to watch Rams vs. Seahawks

  • Date: Thursday, Dec. 18 | Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
  • Location: Lumen Field (Seattle)
  • Stream: Prime Video
  • Follow: CBS Sports App
  • Odds: Rams -1.5, O/U 42.5 via DraftKings Sportsbook
Big call early for the Rams

Kyren Williams converts the fourth-and-1 inside his own territory. Love the aggressiveness and confidence from Sean McVay on the opening drive.

 
We are underway from Seattle!

The Rams start with the ball on this rainy, windy night.

 
How will Rams adjust with no Davante Adams?

Without Adams, expect a ton of three-tight end looks from Los Angeles. The Rams have already run 213 plays with three tight ends on the field, by far the most in the NFL, and that might be their go-to look tonight.

Where Adams' absence could show up most is in the red zone. Adams' 12 red zone touchdowns are most in the NFL, and he is a huge weapon in short-yardage situations -- an area the Rams can sometimes struggle with otherwise. We'll see what Sean McVay has dialed up on a short week.

 
How do we like these new Seahawks uniforms?

These are part of the "Rivalries" series. Though I'm partial to Seattle's awesome throwbacks, these are pretty good!

 
Rams inactives: Davante Adams out

Adams (hamstring) was doubtful, so him being ruled out is not a surprise. Braden Fiske (hamstring - questionable) is good to go, but it'll be worth keeping an eye on how much and how effectively he plays. Those were the only two players on Los Angeles' injury report.

 
Seahawks inactives: Charles Cross out

Seattle rules out tackle Charles Cross earlier this week, and that is a big loss against the Rams' talented pass rush. Otherwise, the Seahawks' injury report was relatively clean, and that's reflected in their inactives.
