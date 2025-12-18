The top spot in the NFC is on the line tonight as the Seattle Seahawks host the Los Angeles Rams in arguably the biggest game of the NFL season thus far. Both teams enter with 11-3 records, and the winner of this one will have the inside edge for the coveted first-round bye and home-field advantage that come with the conference's No. 1 seed.

The Rams held on for a 21-19 win in Week 11 in the first meeting between these two powerhouses, with Sam Darnold throwing four interceptions -- two to Kamren Kinchens and one each to Darious Williams and Cobie Durant. Matthew Stafford threw touchdown passes to Davante Adams and Colby Parkinson, but really, it was the forced turnovers that saved Los Angeles. The Seahawks out-gained the Rams 414-249.

That game started a tough stretch for Darnold, one that is ongoing. From Weeks 1-10, Darnold averaged 9.9 yards per attempt and threw 17 touchdown passes and six interceptions. Since then, he has averaged just 7.2 yards per attempt and has thrown just five touchdown passes compared to five interceptions. Seattle's defense remains among the NFL's best, which is keeping the team afloat in the race near the top of the conference.

The Rams, meanwhile, continue to possess one of the NFL's best offenses and defenses, but they will have to contend with the challenges of playing on the road in a short week and likely without Adams, who is doubtful with a hamstring injury.

