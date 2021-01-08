The only thing better than regular-season football is playoff football and we have that in spades coming up as Super Wild-Card Weekend is nearly upon us. Under the new playoff format, only one team from each contest is given a bye and now gives us six games (three Saturday, three Sunday) to sit back, relax and enjoy. This NFC West matchup between the Seahawks and Rams lands right in the thick of Saturday's action and does bring with it a lot of intrigue.

After a horrid start to the season, Seattle's defense has played extremely well heading into the playoffs, allowing just 16 points per game over their final eight contests (best in the NFL). If Pete Carroll's unit can maintain that play and pair it with Russell Wilson on the other side of the ball, the Seahawks could be quite dangerous. As for the Rams, they've shown in years past that they have the talent and coaching to reach the Super Bowl, but Jared Goff's health will be critical as they move forward into the postseason.

Here, we're going to get into all the different betting angles that this contest has to offer. Below you'll find analysis on the spread and total along with a few of our favorite player props to help you bet sharp heading into the weekend.

Rams (10-6) at Seahawks (12-4) picks

Even on the eve of this matchup, there is still uncertainty under center for Los Angeles. Jared Goff, who suffered a fractured thumb that required surgery just a few weeks ago, is questionable for Saturday after being a limited participant in practice. Sean McVay has yet to definitively say whether or not Goff is able to start, which does somewhat cloud how we view this matchup from a betting perspective. After all, if he is unable to play that would thrust John Wolford into the starting spot yet again, which doesn't exactly instill confidence in bettors. Since 2002, quarterbacks making their first playoff starter vs. quarterbacks who are not are 13-32-1 ATS and 15-31.

Between these two division rivals, the home team won and covered both meetings this year. With Russell Wilson, Seattle is 5-0 at home in the playoffs and have been strong a Lumen Field this year, owning 7-1 SU and 6-2 ATS records. With that home edge along with facing either an inexperienced or injured quarterback, Seattle does look like they are in a position to win this rubber match and move on to the division round while also covering.

Projected score: Seahawks 24, Rams 13



Over/Under

The total for this matchup opened at 42.5 and has jockeyed up-and-down a half-point from that number throughout the week and sits at 42 on Friday morning. Between these two clubs this season, the Under has performed well, owning a 21-11 record. In Week 17, Seattle snapped a seven-game under streak by tipping over against the 49ers. As for Los Angeles, its 12-4 under record was the second-best mark in the NFL during the regular season (Giants 12-3-1).

That almost habitual tendency to go under is largely thanks to both defenses. The Rams allowed the fewest points in the league (18.5) this season along with the lowest yards per game (281.9) and yards per play (4.6). Meanwhile, the Seahawks defense has come alive over the last eight weeks, allowing the fewest points over that stretch and the fifth-fewest yards per game. When you combined those trends with both defenses playing well and questions under center for the Rams, points may be hard to come by in this matchup, which is why the Under seems like the way to lean here.

Projected total: 37

Player props

Cam Akers total rushing yards: Over 66.5 (-115). In CBS Sports research analyst Stephen Oh's projections, Akers is poised to go over this rushing yards total with nearly 80 yards on the ground. While Seattle's run defense has been stout this season, they did give up over 206 yards and four touchdowns to this backfield over two games this year. Whether it's an inexperienced John Wolford or an injured Jared Goff under center, Akers should see plenty of work.

Chris Carson first touchdown scorer (+700). There isn't a ton of value here as Carson is +710 in Oh's simulations, but is the most favorable out of the lot in this contest. This season, Carson totaled nine touchdowns, which ranked second on the team (D.K. Metcalf and Tyler Lockett tied with 10).

Russell Wilson total passing touchdowns: Under 1.5 (+110). Los Angeles has played Wilson extremely well this season, sacking him 11 times over the course of their two meetings in the regular season and forcing three turnovers. More importantly, he's thrown just one touchdown against this secondary. Seattle can still win this game on the ground and Wilson may not be as prolific through the air as some anticipate.