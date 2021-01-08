The 2021 NFL Playoffs begin Saturday, and the second game of the day pits the Los Angeles Rams against the Seattle Seahawks. The division-rivals will square off for the third time this season, with both teams winning at home. The Seahawks possess home-field in this matchup after producing a 12-4 overall record in 2020. The Rams snuck into the NFL playoff bracket with a Week 17 win and finished 10-6.

Kickoff is at 4:40 p.m. ET in Seattle. William Hill Sportsbook lists the Seahawks as 3.5-point home favorites, while the Over-Under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 42 in the latest Seahawks vs. Rams odds. Before you make any Rams vs. Seahawks picks and NFL predictions, see what SportsLine's resident Rams expert, R.J. White, has to say.

Now, here are several NFL odds and trends for Rams vs. Seahawks:



Seahawks vs. Rams spread: Seahawks -3.5

Seahawks vs. Rams over-under: 42 points

Seahawks vs. Rams money line: Seahawks -175, Rams +155

LAR: Rams are 9-7 against the spread

SEA: Seahawks are 6-2 against the spread in home games

Why the Rams can cover

While Los Angeles deploys a balanced, effective offensive attack, the Rams are reliant on a strong defense. Los Angeles led the NFL in allowing only 18.5 points per game and also finished as the No. 1 defense on a yardage basis, giving up only 281.9 per game.

Led by All-Pro defensive tackle Aaron Donald, Los Angeles was elite in putting pressure on opposing quarterbacks with 53 sacks, and the Rams limited the opposition to only 17 passing touchdowns, leading the league.

Why the Seahawks can cover

The Seahawks were one of the top teams in the NFL at home this season, posting a 7-1 record, which could pay even more dividends against a Rams team that has uncertainty at the quarterback position. Los Angeles relies on the running game offensively, and Seattle finished the regular season as a top-five team in run defense, giving up 95.6 yards per game and only 3.9 yards per carry.

On the offensive side, Seattle was a top-10 scoring team, producing 28.7 points per game, and Russell Wilson is indisputably one of the top quarterbacks in the NFL.

How to make Seahawks vs. Rams picks

