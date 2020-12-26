An NFC West battle is on tap between the Los Angeles Rams and the Seattle Seahawks at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday at Lumen Field. Seattle is 10-4 overall and 6-1 at home, while Los Angeles is 9-5 overall and 4-3 on the road. The Seahawks can clinch the NFC West title with a win. The Rams can clinch a playoff berth with a win or a Chicago loss or an Arizona win.

Seahawks vs. Rams spread: Seahawks -1

Seahawks vs. Rams over-under: 47.5 points

Seahawks vs. Rams money line: Rams +105, Seahawks +115

What you need to know about the Seahawks

The Seahawks clinched their ninth playoff berth in 11 seasons under Pete Carroll with a win over the Washington Football Team this past Sunday, 20-15. Seattle has won four of its past five games. Russell Wilson threw for 121 yards and a 10-yard TD pass and ran for 52 on six carries. Carlos Hyde's 50-yard TD run was Seattle's longest rushing play of the season. The Seahawks had two interceptions and registered three sacks on Washington's final drive to seal the victory.

Wilson has 15 passing TDs vs. three INTs in eight career home starts vs. the Rams. He is aiming for his third game in a row at home vs. the Rams with three TD passes. Wilson ranks second in the NFL in passing TDs (37). He has 3,806 passing yards and needs 194 for his fourth career 4,000-yard season.

Jamal Adams had a sack last week and is the first defensive back with a sack in four consecutive games since 1982. He has 9.5 sacks, the most by a defensive back in a single season since 1982. Adams had two sacks and a forced fumble vs. the Rams in Week 10. Carroll has a 10-12 record vs. the Rams.

What you need to know about the Rams

Meanwhile, Los Angeles was stunned by the Jets at home, 23-20 in Week 15. It was New York's first win of the 2020 season. The Rams have split their past four games. Los Angeles failed to clinch a playoff berth and lost the lead in the NFC West. The Rams became the fifth team since 1978 to lose when favored by at least 17 points.

he offense did not score on its first six drives and had a blocked punt and an interception. The Rams failed to convert on nine of 11 third downs. The defense did not force a turnover for the first time in eight games.

The Rams have won five of the past six meetings with the Seahawks, including a 23-16 win in Week 10. Sean McVay has won five of seven meetings with Seattle. Aaron Donald is tied for second in the NFL with 12.5 sacks. He has eight sacks and three forced fumbles in his past six games on the road. Donald has 12 sacks and 19 tackles for a loss in 13 career games vs. Seattle. Cam Akers (ankle) will not play this week. Malcolm Brown rushed for two TDs and Darrell Henderson rushed for one score in the Week 10 meeting.

