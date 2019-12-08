Seahawks vs. Rams odds, line: Sunday Night Football picks, predictions from advanced model on 94-64 run

By the time Sunday night's game kicks off, the Seattle Seahawks will know if they can take sole possession of first place in the NFC West Division. The Los Angeles Rams, meanwhile, are the defending division champions but could be eliminated from playoff contention on Sunday. Kickoff is set for 8:20 p.m. ET from the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. The Seahawks also are chasing the top seed in the conference. The Rams' playoff hopes are Wild Card or bust and they likely need to win out to return to the postseason. The road team has covered the spread in four of the past five in this series. Oddsmakers believe it will be another close one on Sunday Night Football, which has the shortest spread on the Week 14 NFL odds board. Los Angeles is a one-point favorite in the latest Seahawks vs. Rams odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 47.5. Before making any Rams vs. Seahawks picks of your own, you need to see the latest Sunday Night Football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Seahawks vs. Rams spread: Los Angeles -1

Seahawks vs. Rams over-under: 47.5 points

Seahawks vs. Rams moneyline: Seattle -102, LA Rams -119

SEA: Seahawks are 9-1 this season in one-score games

LAR: Rams are 10-2 ATS in their last 12 vs. NFC teams

The model knows that the Seahawks are nearly invincible in night games this decade. On Monday night, they rallied to beat the Minnesota Vikings 37-30 at CenturyLink Field to improve to 29-5-1 straight up in night games since Pete Carroll took over as head coach in 2010. That's by far the NFL's best winning percentage in prime-time games over that span. The Seahawks are 5-1 against the spread in their past six night games.

Since Russell Wilson entered the NFL, Seattle is 26-9 in December games overall. Wilson looks for the season sweep of the Rams as he led a 30-29 home victory on Thursday night in Week 5. Wilson threw four touchdown passes to four different receivers and had just six incompletions.

But just because Seattle beat Los Angeles earlier this season doesn't mean it will cover the Seahawks vs. Rams spread on Sunday Night Football.

The Rams are 5-0-1 against the spread in their past six games after scoring at least 30 points in their previous outing. Los Angeles showed what its capable of on that side of the ball last Sunday, routing the Arizona Cardinals 34-7 in the desert. Jared Goff had his second 400-yard passing game of the season with 424 yards and two scores. The former No. 1 overall pick threw for 323 yards in the first half alone, a career-high for any half and more yards than the first halves of his past three games combined (293 yards).

Los Angeles also had two 100-yard receivers against Arizona in the first half. Tight end Tyler Higbee set a career high with 107 receiving yards. The Rams also know they can beat the Seahawks, doing so twice last year, and they should have won in Seattle in Week 5 but lost 30-29 when normally-reliable kicker Greg Zuerlein missed a 44-yard field goal with 11 seconds left.

