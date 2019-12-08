Seahawks vs. Rams odds, line: Sunday Night Football picks, predictions from proven model on 94-64 roll

With a victory or tie on Sunday night against the Los Angeles Rams, the Seattle Seahawks will clinch at minimum an NFC Wild Card spot – but they have eyes on a much bigger prize: the NFC West title and the top seed in the conference. The Rams, meanwhile, are simply trying to keep their playoff hopes alive with a victory on Sunday Night Football. Kickoff is set for 8:20 p.m. ET from the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. The Seahawks enter Sunday night's showdown having won each of their last six road games. Seattle is the league's only unbeaten team away from home. It's the penultimate home game of the season for the Rams, who are 11-5 in their last 16 games at home. However, the road team has covered the spread in four of the past five in this series. Los Angeles is a one-point favorite in the latest Rams vs. Seahawks odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 47.5. Before making any Seahawks vs. Rams picks of your own, be sure to check out the NFL predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Now, here are the NFL lines and trends for Seahawks vs. Rams:

Seahawks vs. Rams spread: Los Angeles -1

Seahawks vs. Rams over-under: 47.5 points

Seahawks vs. Rams moneyline: Seattle -102, LA Rams -119

SEA: Seahawks are 9-1 this season in one-score games

LAR: Rams are 10-2 ATS in their last 12 vs. NFC teams

The model knows that the Seahawks are nearly invincible in night games this decade. On Monday night, they rallied to beat the Minnesota Vikings 37-30 at CenturyLink Field to improve to 29-5-1 straight up in night games since Pete Carroll took over as head coach in 2010. That's by far the NFL's best winning percentage in prime-time games over that span. The Seahawks are 5-1 against the spread in their past six night games.

Since Russell Wilson entered the NFL, Seattle is 26-9 in December games overall. Wilson looks for the season sweep of the Rams as he led a 30-29 home victory on Thursday night in Week 5. Wilson threw four touchdown passes to four different receivers and had just six incompletions.

But just because Seattle beat Los Angeles earlier this season doesn't mean it will cover the Seahawks vs. Rams spread on Sunday Night Football.

While the Seahawks entered Week 14 tied for the NFL's best record at 10-2, they might be playing with fire and getting lucky at times. Seattle's plus-36 point differential is the lowest differential for a 10-win team through 12 games in NFL history. The Seahawks also are 3-7 against the spread in their past 10 as a betting favorite. Rams defenders could be licking their chops on Sunday night because Seattle has allowed five defensive touchdowns this season, the most in the NFL.

Los Angeles also has a rest advantage, having played last Sunday afternoon, and coach Sean McVay was able to pull his starters fairly early in a blowout victory at Arizona. Meanwhile, Seattle had to play a hard-fought game Monday night in a comeback win over Minnesota. The Rams lost in Seattle back in Week 5 by just one-point due to a last-second missed field goal but covered the spread, and they are 4-1 ATS in their past five against NFC West foes.

