Seahawks vs. Rams odds, line: Sunday Night Football picks, top predictions from projection model on 94-64 run

Seattle's Pete Carroll has been one of the NFL's most successful coaches since leaving Southern Cal for the NFL ahead of the 2010 season. However, Carroll is just 10-10 against the Rams during that span. Carroll returns to Los Angeles on Sunday night with his team able to clinch a playoff spot with a tie or victory. The Rams are trying to stay alive in the NFC Wild Card chase. Kickoff is set for 8:20 p.m. ET from the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. It's extremely rare for a team to go unbeaten on the road during an NFL regular season – the 2016 Patriots were the last to do it – but Seattle could take a huge step toward that with a win as it is 6-0 away from home this year. The only road game left for the Seahawks is at Carolina next Sunday. Los Angeles, meanwhile, looks to get to 3-3 in true home games this season. The road team has covered the spread in four of the past five in this series. Los Angeles is a one-point favorite in the latest Seahawks vs. Rams odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 47.5. Before making any Rams vs. Seahawks picks of your own, be sure to check out the NFL predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up over $7,000 for $100 players on its top-rated NFL picks since its inception four years ago. It has nailed its recent top-rated NFL picks, entering Week 14 of the 2019 NFL schedule on a strong 32-21 run that dates back to last season.

It's also on an incredible 94-64 roll on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. The model ranked in the Top 10 on NFLPickWatch the past three years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 96 percent of CBS Sports office pool players last season. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, the model has set its sights on Seahawks vs. Rams. We can tell you that the model is leaning under the total, and it has also generated a strong against the spread pick that hits in well over 50 percent of simulations. You can head to SportsLine to see it. Now, here are the NFL lines and trends for Seahawks vs. Rams:

Seahawks vs. Rams spread: Los Angeles -1

Seahawks vs. Rams over-under: 47.5 points

Seahawks vs. Rams moneyline: Seattle -102, LA Rams -119

SEA: Seahawks are 9-1 this season in one-score games

LAR: Rams are 10-2 ATS in their last 12 vs. NFC teams

The model knows that the Seahawks are nearly invincible in night games this decade. On Monday night, they rallied to beat the Minnesota Vikings 37-30 at CenturyLink Field to improve to 29-5-1 straight up in night games since Pete Carroll took over as head coach in 2010. That's by far the NFL's best winning percentage in prime-time games over that span. The Seahawks are 5-1 against the spread in their past six night games.

Since Russell Wilson entered the NFL, Seattle is 26-9 in December games overall. Wilson looks for the season sweep of the Rams as he led a 30-29 home victory on Thursday night in Week 5. Wilson threw four touchdown passes to four different receivers and had just six incompletions.

But just because Seattle beat Los Angeles earlier this season doesn't mean it will cover the Seahawks vs. Rams spread on Sunday Night Football.

That's because the Rams have covered five of the past seven home meetings in this series. Last year at the L.A. Coliseum, Los Angeles won 36-31 behind 318 yards passing and two touchdowns from Jared Goff. Todd Gurley rushed for 120 yards and a score. L.A. swept last season and could easily be on a three-game winning streak in the series if not for a missed 44-yard field goal in the final seconds by Greg Zuerlein in a 30-29 loss earlier this year.

Overall, the Rams are 12-5 against the spread in their last 17 games. Plus, L.A. played arguably its best game of the season in Week 13, a 34-7 thrashing of the Cardinals in Arizona. Goff had been struggling but threw for 424 yards and two touchdowns with zero interceptions against Arizona. In his first meeting against Seattle this season, Goff threw for 395 yards and a touchdown.

So who wins Rams vs. Seahawks on Sunday Night Football? And which side hits in well over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Rams vs. Seahawks spread you need to jump on Sunday, all from the model on a 94-64 roll on NFL picks.