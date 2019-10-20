Seahawks vs. Ravens live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NFL on TV, stream online

Who's Playing

Seattle (home) vs. Baltimore (away)

Current Records: Seattle 5-1-0; Baltimore 4-2-0

What to Know

Baltimore will head out on the road to face off against Seattle at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday at CenturyLink Field. With a combined 970 yards in their previous games, we can expect a fast-paced contest.

Even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Baltimore beat Cincinnati 23-17 last week. QB Lamar Jackson had a stellar game for the Ravens as he picked up 152 yards on the ground on 19 carries and accumulated 236 passing yards. Jackson's performance made up for a slower game against Pittsburgh two weeks ago. Jackson has never finished with more yards this season.

Meanwhile, Seattle might be getting used to good results now that the team has three wins in a row. They got past Cleveland with less than a touchdown to spare, ending up at 32-28.

Their wins bumped Baltimore to 4-2 and the Seahawks to 5-1. One last thing to keep an eye on: Baltimore gashed the left side of the field in their last contest, rushing toward the left sideline for 141 yards on 8.81 yards per rush. This is exactly where Seattle has most struggled to stymie the rushing attack, however; they have allowed 249 rushing yards on the left this season compared to 135 rushing yards allowed right and 171 allowed middle.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET

Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET Where: CenturyLink Field -- Seattle, Washington

CenturyLink Field -- Seattle, Washington TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $124.49

Odds

The Seahawks are a 3-point favorite against the Ravens.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Seahawks as a 4-point favorite.

Over/Under: 48

Series History

Seattle won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.