Seahawks vs. Saints: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NFL start time
How to watch Seahawks vs. Saints football game
Who's Playing
Seattle (home) vs. New Orleans (away)
Current Records: Seattle 2-0-0; New Orleans 1-1-0
What to Know
Seattle will look to defend their home turf on Sunday against New Orleans at 4:25 p.m. ET. Coming off of a win even when the odds were against them, Seattle has to be feeling especially confident now that the spread is in their favor.
Last week, the Seahawks narrowly escaped with a win as the squad sidled past Pittsburgh 28-26. QB Russell Wilson earned his paycheck as he passed for 300 yards and 3 touchdowns. Wilson ended up with a passer rating of 131.
We saw a pretty high 52.5-point over/under line set for this one, but the actual score was more down to earth. The matchup between New Orleans and the Rams was on the verge of becoming a blowout, with New Orleans falling 9-27. If New Orleans was hoping to take revenge for the 23-26 loss against the Rams the last time the teams met, then they were left disappointed.
Seattle's victory lifted them to 2-0 while New Orleans' defeat dropped them down to 1-1. The Seahawks enter the contest with only 57.50 rushing yards allowed per game on average, good for fourth best in the league. As for the Saints, they come into the game boasting the most sacks in the league at 9. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the contest.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET
- Where: CenturyLink Field, Seattle, Washington
- TV: CBS
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Seahawks are a solid 4 point favorite against the Saints.
Over/Under: 45
Series History
New Orleans won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.
- Oct 30, 2016 - New Orleans 25 vs. Seattle 20
