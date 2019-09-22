Seahawks vs. Saints prediction: How to watch, stream NFC showdown on CBS, CBS All Access

The New Orleans Saints are just one of several teams affected by a serious quarterback injury this season, but Sean Payton's NFC South contenders will face their first full test without Drew Brees on Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks.

Before we reveal why Seattle is supremely positioned to send the Saints below .500 in this potential playoff preview, let's get you some details on how and when to tune in:

Date: Sunday, Sept. 22 | Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

Location: CenturyLink Field (Seattle)

Preview

The Seahawks (2-0) haven't always looked pretty through the first two weeks of the season, barely edging the Cincinnati Bengals in their opener and then surviving a close one against the largely Ben Roethlisberger-less Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 2. But they've also looked a lot like a playoff contender when they're on their game -- specifically, the kind of ground-and-pound, control-the-clock team that should fare especially well at home. Russell Wilson has always been the Seahawks' biggest reason for hope, but even he took his game to another level against the Steelers, showing extra accuracy and velocity on third-down throws. This team has fight.

The Saints (1-1), on the other hand, are in more dire straits. On paper and on the surface, they're more talented than Seattle with big names like Alvin Kamara, Michael Thomas, Jared Cook, Cameron Jordan and Marshon Lattimore. But they just lost the ingredient central to their success -- Drew Brees -- and they lost him for at least six weeks. If Teddy Bridgewater is tasked with replacing him, New Orleans is in for a more tepid offensive approach. If Taysom Hill is the man, they'll at least be creative, but who's to say they can stay afloat against good teams? Sunday's game will likely be Exhibit A on how important Brees really is.

Prediction

Just because Seattle hasn't been a high-scoring powerhouse, the Saints should have a shot on Sunday. Payton will assuredly be able to scheme up some successful trickery with Hill under center. Beyond that, however, there's just no denying that a Brees-less Saints team will hit some road bumps. Seattle is deadly in its own home, Wilson is heating up, and the Seahawks should be able to possess the ball with regularity. While the final score will be close, this is Seattle's game to lose.

Pick: Seahawks 24-20

