Seahawks vs. Steelers: Live updates, game stats, highlights for Week 2 matchup

The Pittsburgh Steelers are coming off an embarrassing Week 1 loss to the New England Patriots. Ben Roethlisberger and company badly need a get-right win in Week 12. Luckily for them, they are playing at home in Heinz Field. Unluckily for them, their opponent is the Seattle Seahawks, who present a tough challenge. 

Seattle is coming off a tougher-than-expected victory of the Steelers' AFC North rivals, the Cincinnati Bengals. They struggled to move the ball for much of the game and got torn up by Andy Dalton and John Ross through the air, but in the end, they came away with a win anyway. That's what the Seahawks tend to do. 

Will Seattle be able to make it two wins in a row? Can the Steelers even their record at 1-1? We'll find out on Sunday afternoon.

How to watch

Time: 1 p.m. ET
Location: Heinz Field (Pittsburgh)
TV: FOX | Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)  

Live blog

If the live blog fails to display, click here to reload. 

