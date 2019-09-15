Seahawks vs. Steelers: Live updates, game stats, highlights for Week 2 matchup
The Steelers host the Seahawks after being blown out by the Patriots last week
The Pittsburgh Steelers are coming off an embarrassing Week 1 loss to the New England Patriots. Ben Roethlisberger and company badly need a get-right win in Week 12. Luckily for them, they are playing at home in Heinz Field. Unluckily for them, their opponent is the Seattle Seahawks, who present a tough challenge.
Seattle is coming off a tougher-than-expected victory of the Steelers' AFC North rivals, the Cincinnati Bengals. They struggled to move the ball for much of the game and got torn up by Andy Dalton and John Ross through the air, but in the end, they came away with a win anyway. That's what the Seahawks tend to do.
Will Seattle be able to make it two wins in a row? Can the Steelers even their record at 1-1? We'll find out on Sunday afternoon.
How to watch
Time: 1 p.m. ET
Location: Heinz Field (Pittsburgh)
TV: FOX | Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Live blog
If the live blog fails to display, click here to reload.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 2 scores, highlights, updates
All the best highlights from Week 2 are right here
-
Brown's accuser to meet with NFL Monday
Britney Taylor was apparently willing to settle her lawsuit for a multi-million dollar payout,...
-
Prisco's picks: Packers edge Vikings
Prisco reveals his NFL picks for Week 2, including why the Steelers will beat the Seahawks
-
Bills at Giants live updates
The new-look Bills seek a 2-0 start, while the Giants are back at home after losing in Dallas...
-
DeSean Jackson fined by NFL
Jackson was fined over $10,000 for a penalty in the first quarter of the Eagles' opener
-
Patriots vs. Dolphins live updates
New England is looking to go 2-0 on the year, while the Dolphins eye a major upset