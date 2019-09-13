Seahawks vs. Steelers odds, line: 2019 NFL picks, Week 2 predictions from proven computer model

The Steelers will take on the Seahawks at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Heinz Field. Those backing Pittsburgh and Seattle in Week 1 were let down by both teams. The Seahawks pulled out a one-point win at home against the Bengals, but failed to cover as 9.5-point favorites. The Steelers, without wide receiver Antonio Brown and running back Le'Veon Bell, were railroaded by the Patriots in prime time, 33-3, not coming close to staying within a 5.5-point spread. Both teams' games went under last week. On Sunday, Pittsburgh is favored by 3.5 in the latest Steelers vs. Seahawks odds, while the Over-Under is 47. Before you make any Seahawks vs. Steelers picks and Week 2 NFL predictions, you'll want to see what the SportsLine Projection Model is saying.

The Steelers gave up 341 yards and three touchdowns through the air to Patriots quarterback Tom Brady last week. The Patriots' run game, led by Rex Burkhead, went for 99 yards. Brady posted a QB rating of 124.9 against an overwhelmed Pittsburgh defense. In the Pacific Northwest, the Seahawks won 21-20, but trailed entering the fourth quarter. Without star wide receiver A.J. Green, Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton still threw for 418 yards and two touchdowns, both to speedster John Ross.

Last year, the Steelers were second in passing yards per game, finishing with 323.4 on average. The Seahawks displayed some offensive firepower of their own in 2018, as they ranked first in the league in rushing yards per game, closing the season with 160 on average.

