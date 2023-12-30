The Pittsburgh Steelers (8-7) and Seattle Seahawks (8-7) will both be in desperate need of a victory when they square off on Sunday afternoon. Pittsburgh snapped its three-game losing streak with a 34-11 win over Cincinnati last week, moving into a four-way tie for the final AFC Wild Card spot. Seattle has won back-to-back games following a four-game skid, including a 20-17 win at Tennessee on Christmas Eve. The Seahawks are occupying the final NFC Wild Card spot, sitting one game ahead of four other teams.

Kickoff is set for 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday at Lumen Field. The Seahawks are favored by 3.5 points in the latest Seahawks vs. Steelers odds, while the over/under is set at 41 points.

Here are several NFL betting lines for the game:

Seahawks vs. Steelers spread: Seahawks -3.5

Seahawks vs. Steelers over/under: 41 points

Seahawks vs. Steelers money line: Seahawks -183, Steelers +150

Seahawks vs. Steelers live stream: fubo

Why the Seahawks can cover

Seattle has put together a pair of timely wins over the last two weeks to move into a playoff position heading into the final two games of the regular season. The Seahawks were 3.5-point home underdogs in their 20-17 win over Philadelphia two weeks ago, as Kenneth Walker racked up 86 rushing yards and a touchdown on 19 carries. They added another 20-17 win last week, beating Tennessee as 3-point road favorites.

Veteran quarterback Geno Smith returned from a two-game absence, completing 25 of 36 passes for 227 yards and two touchdowns. Pittsburgh was held under 20 points in five straight games prior to its win over Cincinnati last week. Seattle has covered the spread at a 4-1-1 clip in its last six games, and it has covered in five straight home games against Pittsburgh.

Why the Steelers can cover

Pittsburgh is coming off one of its best performances of the season, cruising to a 34-11 win over Cincinnati last week. Mason Rudolph made his first start of the campaign, completing 17 of 27 passes for 290 yards and two touchdowns. Starting quarterback Kenny Pickett is still dealing with an ankle injury and is listed as questionable, so Rudolph might start again on Sunday.

Running back Najee Harris is coming off a solid performance as well, rushing 19 times for 78 yards and a touchdown. Wide receiver George Pickens caught four passes for 195 yards and two touchdowns, scoring on plays of 86 yards and 66 yards. The Steelers have won four of the last six meetings between these teams, and Seattle has only covered the spread twice in its last seven games in Week 17. See which team to pick here.

