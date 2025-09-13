The Pittsburgh Steelers will face the Seattle Seahawks in their first home game of the 2025 NFL season. The hosts enter Week 2 on a high note after Aaron Rodgers led them to a 34-32 win against the New York Jets in his Steelers debut. The Seahawks are looking for their first win of the 2025 NFL season after falling in a hard-fought battle against the San Francisco 49ers, 17-13.

Kickoff from Acrisure Stadium is set for 1 p.m. ET. Pittsburgh is a 3-point favorite in the latest Seahawks vs. Steelers odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is set at 40.5. The Steelers are -152 money line favorites (risk $152 to win $100), while the Seahawks are +128 underdogs. Before making any Steelers vs. Seahawks picks, make sure you check out the picks from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Click here to bet Seahawks vs. Steelers at DraftKings Sportsbook, where new users get $200 in bonus bets and over $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket:

Where to watch Seahawks vs. Steelers on Sunday

When: Sunday, Sept. 14

Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Stream: Fubo (try for free)

Follow along: CBS Sports App

Steelers vs. Seahawks betting preview

Odds: Steelers -3, over/under 40.5

Rodgers arguably outperformed expectations in Week 1, as he finished with 244 yards and a whopping four touchdown passes. He connected with DK Metcalf for 83 yards, and the veteran receiver should be hungry for his first touchdown catch of the season as he faces his former team in Week 2. One issue Pittsburgh is facing headed into its home-opener is the health of its defense, which gave up 394 total yards to the Jets and could now be short a few starters due to injuries on Sunday.



Meanwhile, Seattle's defense should be ready for another big game after putting up a solid performance wearing down the 49ers in Week 1 and intercepting two Brock Purdy passes. Sam Darnold didn't find the endzone on his own but did right by passing the ball off to Zach Charbonnet, who should keep Pittsburgh's defense busy in Week 2.

Click here to bet Seahawks vs. Steelers at FanDuel Sportsbook, where new users get $300 in bonus bets if their first bet of at least $5 wins:

Model's Seahawks vs. Steelers predictions, picks

Neither team covered the spread in Week 1, but the model is leaning on Pittsburgh to change that in its home-opener. Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald will be eager to have a good showing after the years he faced Mike Tomlin while on the Baltimore Ravens coaching staff. Ultimately, Sunday's game could come down to whether the Steelers offense can ride the wave from last week. The SportsLine model is projecting Pittsburgh will cover the spread in 53% of simulations.

Want more Week 2 NFL picks?

You've seen the model's best bets for Seattle Seahawks vs. Pittsburgh Steelers. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for every Week 2 NFL game here, all from the model that's simulated every game 10,000 times.