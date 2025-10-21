Skip to Main Content
Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.

Seahawks vs. Texans live updates: Surging Sam Darnold takes on C.J. Stroud on 'Monday Night Football'

Sam Darnold and the Seahawks look to snap Houston's two-game winning streak

By
1 min read

Most people may look at the Houston Texans (2-3) and the Seattle Seahawks (4-2) wrapping up the Week 7 slate on "Monday Night Football" and picture two high-flying offenses. Texans quarterback  C.J. Stroud uncorking deep throws to wide receiver Nico Collins and Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold doing the same with wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba are probably the first images of these teams that come to mind.

However, this Monday night matchup in Seattle actually features two of the NFL's best defenses, including the Texans' league-best scoring defense (12.2 points per game allowed) -- the fewest allowed by a team with a losing record through five games in the Super Bowl era. The Seahawks are also rounding into a borderline top-five unit in Year 2 under head coach Mike Macdonald with the NFL's sixth-ranked scoring defense (19.5 points per game allowed).

Will Stroud or Darnold be able to break through for a victory against a top-tier defense? Stay tuned to our live blog below for analysis, highlights and real-time updates.

Where to watch Seahawks vs. Texans live

Bet Texans vs.  on DraftKings Sportsbook, where new users who win a $5 wager get $300 in bonus bets and three free months of NBA League Pass.

Updating Live
(6)
See New Posts
 
Pinned
Link copied

Seahawks trying to find groove at home

Seattle has long been known as one of the toughest places to play in the NFL, but the Seahawks are just 2-8 in their last 10 games and 4-8 at home since 2024. However, the Seahawks have been the NFL's best road team in that stretch with a 10-1 record away from Seattle. 

 Problems at Home

Seahawks by Location Since 2024

            Home   Road

W-L        4-8    10-1 <<

PPG        22.4   24.7

PPG Diff   -0.6   +5.7

TO Diff      -12    +5

>> Best in NFL over span

 
Pinned
Link copied

Which C.J. Stroud will show up tonight?

Stroud threw just four total passing touchdowns in the first four games of the season before exploding for four passing touchdowns in Week 5 at the Baltimore Ravens, a team that was missing many key players. Seattle has a top 10 defense, and playing on the road at Lumen Field could cause some problems for Houston and Stroud. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

DE Denico Autry (knee) will play at Seattle Seahawks

Autrey entered Monday night listed as questionable after not practicing on Saturday, but Houston is making him available tonight to help rush the passer against Seattle quarterback Sam Darnold. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Seahawks will be without two of their top defensive backs

Safety Julian Love (hamstring) and cornerback Devon Witherspoon (knee) will not play in Week 8 vs. the Houston Texans. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Can the Texans follow in their 2018 team's footsteps and make a playoff push?

Houston began 2025 with an 0-3 record, and the there's only been one team since 2000 to make the playoffs after an 0-3 start: the 0-3 Houston Texans. Can they continue their climb back up the AFC standings with a victory tonight? 

2018 All Over Again?

Texans Season Comparison

           2018         2025

Started    0-3        0-3

After      11-2        2-0

Playoffs   Yes <<   ?

>> Only NFL team since 2000 to make playoffs after 0-3 start

 
Pinned
Link copied

Texans starting to find their groove

Houston has won consecutive games after an 0-3 start, and each has been by 25 or more points: they won 26-0 against the Tennessee Titans in Week 4, and they won 44-10 at the Baltimore Ravens in Week 5. That's the first time in franchise history that the Texans have back to back games by 25-plus points. 

Texans This Season

       First 3 Games          Last 2 Games

W-L       0-3                      2-0

PPG      12.7                 35.0

Opp PPG  17.0              5.0

PPG Diff       -4.3          +30.0

TO Diff       -3                +4

>> Won back-to-back games by 25+ points for first time in team history
default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!
  • Image thumbnail
    2:59

    NFL Trades That Should Happen: Breece Hall To Texans

  • Image thumbnail
    1:54

    Texans Boast Best Scoring Defense In NFL

  • Image thumbnail
    1:39

    Texans Offense Comes Alive In Last 2 Games

  • Image thumbnail
    1:47

    Sam Darnold Has Seahawks Off To 4-2 Start To Season

  • Image thumbnail
    1:56

    Week 7 MNF: Lions Offense Looks to Bounce Back

  • Image thumbnail
    1:57

    Week 7 MNF: Lions Secondary Banged Up Brian Branch Suspended

  • Image thumbnail
    1:21

    Week 7 MNF: Buccaneers Winning While Injured

  • Image thumbnail
    1:31

    Week 7 MNF: Baker Mayfield Right in MVP Conversation

  • Image thumbnail
    0:30

    BREAKING: Bryce Young (Ankle) Out Next Week vs Bills

  • Image thumbnail
    2:35

    Week 7 Highlights: Falcons at 49ers

  • Image thumbnail
    2:34

    Postgame Sound: Broncos Stun Giants With 33-Point 4th Qtr Rally

  • Image thumbnail
    2:11

    Booth Recap: Giants at Broncos (10/19)

  • Image thumbnail
    1:39

    On-Field Sound: Bo Nix Sounds Off On Amazing Win

  • Image thumbnail
    2:44

    Week 7 Highlights: Giants at Broncos

  • Image thumbnail
    0:47

    Bo Nix Looked Good, But the Giants Looked Lost

  • Image thumbnail
    1:34

    Bo Nix Finds His Stride In The 4th Quarter Vs The Giants

  • Image thumbnail
    0:57

    What Level of Concern Should There Be About Jayden Daniels Continued Injuries

  • Image thumbnail
    0:34

    CeeDee Lamb Shines in Return vs Commanders

  • Image thumbnail
    1:08

    Cowboys Rout Commanders as Daniels Exits With Injury

  • Image thumbnail
    1:22

    New Trend in the NFL? Broncos Score 33 Points in the Final Quarter

See All NFL Videos