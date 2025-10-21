Most people may look at the Houston Texans (2-3) and the Seattle Seahawks (4-2) wrapping up the Week 7 slate on "Monday Night Football" and picture two high-flying offenses. Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud uncorking deep throws to wide receiver Nico Collins and Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold doing the same with wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba are probably the first images of these teams that come to mind.

However, this Monday night matchup in Seattle actually features two of the NFL's best defenses, including the Texans' league-best scoring defense (12.2 points per game allowed) -- the fewest allowed by a team with a losing record through five games in the Super Bowl era. The Seahawks are also rounding into a borderline top-five unit in Year 2 under head coach Mike Macdonald with the NFL's sixth-ranked scoring defense (19.5 points per game allowed).

Will Stroud or Darnold be able to break through for a victory against a top-tier defense? Stay tuned to our live blog below for analysis, highlights and real-time updates.

