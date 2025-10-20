The NFC West and AFC South are producing some of the NFL's top contenders roughly halfway through the 2025 season, with the Los Angeles Rams (5-2) cruising to a big win overseas to start Sunday's Week 7 slate and the Indianapolis Colts (6-1) continuing their magical run with a convincing victory over the Los Angeles Chargers in the afternoon window. Now, two hopeful contenders from across the two divisions will go head to head to close this week's round of regular season action on "Monday Night Football."

We're talking about the Houston Texans and Seattle Seahawks, who've taken different routes to the prime-time stage.

Houston opened this season with a whimper, losing its first three games while quarterback C.J. Stroud struggled to stay sharp behind another makeshift offensive line. The Texans are now looking for their third straight win, however, with coach DeMeco Ryans' defense surrendering just 10 points over the last two weeks. The Seahawks, meanwhile, are in the midst of a crowded fight for NFC West relevance, starting 4-2 thanks in large part due to the big-play arm of new quarterback Sam Darnold.

Which scrappy team is best equipped to survive their Monday night matchup? Either way, this is must-see TV.

Here's everything you need to know to catch the Seahawks and Texans, plus our prediction for the game:

Where to watch Seahawks vs. Texans live

Date: Monday, Oct. 20 | Time: 10 p.m. ET

Location: Lumen Field (Seattle)

TV: ESPN

ESPN | Fubo (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds: Seahawks -3, O/U 41 (via DraftKings Sportsbook)



Key questions

Can the Seahawks' bookends hold off the Texans' pass rush? Sam Darnold has enjoyed solid protection off the edge this year, absorbing just seven sacks thanks to the work of Charles Cross and Abraham Lucas. But Houston possesses one of the NFL's best pass rushing duos in Will Anderson Jr. and Danielle Hunter, who've combined for seven sacks through five games. If Seattle can't stand firm in pass protection, Darnold could be tempted to make some off-balance throws into traffic.

Sam Darnold has enjoyed solid protection off the edge this year, absorbing just seven sacks thanks to the work of Charles Cross and Abraham Lucas. But Houston possesses one of the NFL's best pass rushing duos in Will Anderson Jr. and Danielle Hunter, who've combined for seven sacks through five games. If Seattle can't stand firm in pass protection, Darnold could be tempted to make some off-balance throws into traffic. Will Houston be able to attack downfield? Only Nico Collins has more than 200 receiving yards for the Texans this season, and fellow starter Christian Kirk has already been ruled out for this matchup due to a hamstring injury. That means C.J. Stroud is set to lean upon a bevy of younger wideouts, like Xavier Hutchinson and rookie Jayden Higgins. The good news: They might be working against a banged-up secondary, with Seahawks cover men Devon Witherspoon and Julian Love nursing injuries.

Only Nico Collins has more than 200 receiving yards for the Texans this season, and fellow starter Christian Kirk has already been ruled out for this matchup due to a hamstring injury. That means C.J. Stroud is set to lean upon a bevy of younger wideouts, like Xavier Hutchinson and rookie Jayden Higgins. The good news: They might be working against a banged-up secondary, with Seahawks cover men Devon Witherspoon and Julian Love nursing injuries. Can Kenneth Walker III find running room? The Seahawks' top ball carrier is averaging 4.7 yards per carry, with five different runs of at least 20 yards this year. He's been far more effective than counterpart Zach Charbonnet, who's mustering just 2.6 yards per tote. But he could face an uphill battle for daylight against a Texans front surrendering just 90 total rushing yards per contest, which ranks sixth in the NFL. Making Seattle one-dimensional could go a long way in disrupting Darnold's rhythm.

X factor to watch

Jaxon Smith-Njigba SEA • WR • #11 TAR 55 REC 42 REC YDs 696 REC TD 3 FL 1 View Profile

This is kind of like low-hanging fruit, considering Smith-Njigba is easily the Seahawks' top playmaker at this moment; he's not an X factor so much as the factor for Seattle's attack. And yet the third-year pass catcher is probably still underrated considering how lethal he's been as a crunch-time outlet for Sam Darnold. His 696 receiving yards through five games lead the entire NFL, putting him ahead of perennial Pro Bowlers like Ja'Marr Chase and Justin Jefferson. And he figures to be a challenge even for Houston's vaunted defense. Top secondary vets like Derek Stingley Jr. and Jalen Pitre will be charged with keeping him under wraps.

Prediction

The Texans looked lifeless to start the year, but they've rounded into competitive form the last few weeks. Yes, they got two ailing franchises in the Tennessee Titans and Baltimore Ravens, but they didn't just beat those teams; they destroyed them. Now comes a chance to show they're for real in the AFC South hunt. And we believe DeMeco Ryans has enough physicality at every level of his defense to keep Sam Darnold on his toes.

That said, the difference in offensive upside is pretty glaring here. Stroud has a few deep-ball possibilities in Collins and Higgins, but there's a reason Houston's been streaky with the ball in its hands; the aging Nick Chubb and the rookie Woody Marks still lead their backfield, and the depth at other skill spots isn't particularly strong. Seattle, on the other hand, has a more balanced and decisive attack while also boasting Mike Macdonald's defense, with rangy standouts like Ernest Jones IV in the middle.

This feels like a spot where the Texans will show they really are on the upswing, but also a spot where the Seahawks will prove superior. They're just the better overall setup, and the fact they get this one at home only adds to their advantage.

Pick: Seahawks 24, Texans 20 | Seahawks -3, Over 41