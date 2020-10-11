Who's Playing

Minnesota @ Seattle

Current Records: Minnesota 1-3; Seattle 4-0

What to Know

The Seattle Seahawks will take on the Minnesota Vikings at 8:20 p.m. ET Sunday at home. The Seahawks are coming into the game with an unblemished 4-0 record.

Seattle beat the Miami Dolphins 31-23 last week. Seattle's RB Chris Carson was one of the most active players for the team, punching in two rushing touchdowns.

Meanwhile, Minnesota was able to grind out a solid victory over the Houston Texans last week, winning 31-23. Minnesota can attribute much of their success to RB Dalvin Cook, who rushed for two TDs and 130 yards on 27 carries.

Seattle is the favorite in this one, with an expected 7-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a four-game streak of ATS wins.

Two offensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: Seattle ranks first in the league when it comes to overall offensive touchdowns, with 19 on the season. The Vikings have displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they enter the matchup with seven rushing touchdowns, good for second best in the NFL.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 8:20 p.m. ET

Sunday at 8:20 p.m. ET Where: CenturyLink Field -- Seattle,, Washington

CenturyLink Field -- Seattle,, Washington TV: NBC

NBC Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $159.00

Odds

The Seahawks are a solid 7-point favorite against the Vikings, according to the latest NFL odds.

The oddsmakers right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

Seattle have won all of the games they've played against Minnesota in the last six years.