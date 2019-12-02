Seahawks vs. Vikings odds, line: Monday Night Football picks, predictions from advanced model on 93-63 run

The Seattle Seahawks can join the Ravens, Patriots, Saints and 49ers as the teams with the best record in the NFL when they host the Minnesota Vikings on Monday Night Football from CenturyLink Field. After Sunday's results, all four of those teams are 10-2. The Seahawks (9-2) can match that with a win on Monday Night Football and relegate San Francisco to a wild card since they hold the tiebreaker over the Niners by virtue of a head-to-head win earlier this season. Meanwhile, the Vikings (8-3) need a win to stay tied with Green Bay (9-3) atop the NFC North. Minnesota is 2-8 against the spread in its last 10 games following a bye and was idle last week. Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET. Seattle is a 2.5-point favorite in the latest Seahawks vs. Vikings odds, and the over-under for total points scored is 48.5 after climbing as high as 50. Before you make any Vikings vs. Seahawks picks and NFL predictions, see what the SportsLine Projection Model has to say.

Seahawks vs. Vikings spread: Seattle -2.5

Seahawks vs. Vikings over-under: 48.5 points

Seahawks vs. Vikings money line: Seattle -150, Minnesota +125

SEA: QB Russell Wilson has thrown 24 touchdown passes, tied for the most in the NFL

MIN: RB Dalvin Cook has run for 11 touchdowns, tied for second most in the NFL

The model knows that Wilson is having arguably his best season. His touchdown-to-interception ratio of 24-to-3 and passer rating of 112.1 are the best of his eight seasons in the NFL. In addition, his 67.3 completion percentage is the second highest of his career.

The model also has taken into account that the Seahawks are coming off arguably their best defensive game of the season. They allowed a season-low nine points and forced a season-high five turnovers in a 17-9 victory at Philadelphia last week. Their 24 takeaways this season are the third most in the league.

Even so, Seattle isn't guaranteed to cover the Vikings vs. Seahawks spread on Monday Night Football.

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins is having a Pro Bowl season. Cousins leads the NFL in passer rating (114.8). His 21 passing touchdowns rank fourth in the league and he has thrown just three interceptions.

As a result, Minnesota's offense is much improved over the unit that struggled against the Seahawks last year, scoring just one touchdown in a 21-7 defeat. The Vikings enter Monday's game ranked in the top 10 in nearly every meaningful offensive statistic, including scoring offense (26.3 points per game), points per drive (2.48), yards per play (6.1) and yards per game (378.6). Minnesota is 6-5 against the spread this season and boasts a point differential of over a touchdown.

