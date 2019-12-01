Seahawks vs. Vikings odds, line: Monday Night Football picks, predictions from model on 93-63 run

The Week 13 NFL schedule comes to a close with an important Monday Night Football matchup between the Seattle Seahawks and Minnesota Vikings at CenturyLink Field. The Seahawks (9-2) have won four straight games and trail only San Francisco (10-1) and New Orleans (10-2) in the NFC playoff picture. They are 5-0 against Minnesota since Pete Carroll took over as coach in 2010. Meanwhile, the Vikings (8-3) have won consecutive games against Dallas and Denver and are tied with Green Bay atop the NFC North standings. They are 2-8 against the spread in their last 10 games following a bye week and enter Monday Night Football off a bye. Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET. Seattle is a three-point favorite in the latest Seahawks vs. Vikings odds, and the over-under for total points scored is 50. Before you make any Vikings vs. Seahawks picks, see the Monday Night Football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model is leaning under, and it's also generated an against the spread pick that is hitting in more than 50 percent of simulations. Here are the betting lines and trends for Monday Night Football:

Seahawks vs. Vikings spread: Seattle -3

Seahawks vs. Vikings over-under: 50 points

Seahawks vs. Vikings money line: Seattle -149, Minnesota +127

SEA: QB Russell Wilson has thrown 24 touchdown passes, tied for the most in the NFL

MIN: RB Dalvin Cook has run for 11 touchdowns, tied for second most in the NFL

The model knows the Seahawks have been excellent at generating turnovers. Seattle has forced 24 turnovers this season, which is the third most in the NFL. The team's knack for generating takeaways has helped the Seahawks build a plus-nine turnover margin, fourth best in the league.

In addition, the model has taken into account that linebacker Bobby Wagner is having another standout season. The five-time Pro Bowler ranks fourth in the NFL in tackles (105). He also has six tackles for loss, two sacks and one forced fumble.

Even so, Seattle isn't guaranteed to cover the Vikings vs. Seahawks spread on Monday Night Football.

Minnesota has a top-tier offense. The Vikings rank seventh in the league in scoring at 26.3 points a game. They're also eighth in total offense at 378.6 yards per contest.

In addition, all signs point to receiver Adam Thielen returning on Monday. After missing the last two games and three of the last four with a hamstring injury, the big-play receiver returned to practice on Friday. Despite missing those games, he still leads the team in touchdown receptions (six) and is averaging 14.5 yards per catch. He's officially questionable.

