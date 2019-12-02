Seahawks vs. Vikings odds, line: Monday Night Football picks, predictions from proven model on 93-63 run

Two quarterbacks from the 2012 NFL Draft who were not selected in the first two rounds, Seattle's Russell Wilson and Minnesota's Kirk Cousins, collide in a key Monday Night Football matchup between the Seahawks and Vikings. Wilson, who was taken with the 75th overall pick in 2012, is one of the frontrunners to be the 2019 MVP. He has the Seahawks (9-2) right behind San Francisco (10-2) in the NFC West standings. Meanwhile, Cousins, who was drafted 102nd overall by Washington, is having a Pro Bowl-caliber season. With Cousins under center, the Vikings (8-3) have joined Green Bay atop the NFC North. They are 2-8 against the spread in their last 10 games following a bye week and enter Monday Night Football after being idle last week. Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET. Seattle is a 2.5-point favorite in the latest Seahawks vs. Vikings odds after the line opened at a field goal, and the over-under for total points scored is 49.5. Before you make any Vikings vs. Seahawks picks, see what the SportsLine Projection Model has to say.

Seahawks vs. Vikings spread: Seattle -2.5

Seahawks vs. Vikings over-under: 49.5 points

Seahawks vs. Vikings money line: Seattle -150, Minnesota +125

SEA: QB Russell Wilson has thrown 24 touchdown passes, tied for the most in the NFL

MIN: RB Dalvin Cook has run for 11 touchdowns, tied for second most in the NFL

The model knows that Wilson is having arguably his best season. His touchdown-to-interception ratio of 24-to-3 and passer rating of 112.1 are the best of his eight seasons in the NFL. In addition, his 67.3 completion percentage is the second highest of his career.

The model also has taken into account that the Seahawks are coming off arguably their best defensive game of the season. They allowed a season-low nine points and forced a season-high five turnovers in a 17-9 victory at Philadelphia last week. Their 24 takeaways this season are the third most in the league.

Even so, Seattle isn't guaranteed to cover the Vikings vs. Seahawks spread on Monday Night Football.

Minnesota has a top-tier offense. The Vikings rank seventh in the league in scoring at 26.3 points a game. They're also eighth in total offense at 378.6 yards per contest.

In addition, all signs point to receiver Adam Thielen returning on Monday. After missing the last two games and three of the last four with a hamstring injury, the big-play receiver returned to practice on Friday. Despite missing those games, he still leads the team in touchdown receptions (six) and is averaging 14.5 yards per catch. He's officially questionable.

