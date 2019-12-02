Seahawks vs. Vikings odds, line: Monday Night Football picks, predictions from proven model on 93-63 run
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Monday's Vikings vs. Seahawks game 10,000 times.
Two quarterbacks from the 2012 NFL Draft who were not selected in the first two rounds, Seattle's Russell Wilson and Minnesota's Kirk Cousins, collide in a key Monday Night Football matchup between the Seahawks and Vikings. Wilson, who was taken with the 75th overall pick in 2012, is one of the frontrunners to be the 2019 MVP. He has the Seahawks (9-2) right behind San Francisco (10-2) in the NFC West standings. Meanwhile, Cousins, who was drafted 102nd overall by Washington, is having a Pro Bowl-caliber season. With Cousins under center, the Vikings (8-3) have joined Green Bay atop the NFC North. They are 2-8 against the spread in their last 10 games following a bye week and enter Monday Night Football after being idle last week. Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET. Seattle is a 2.5-point favorite in the latest Seahawks vs. Vikings odds after the line opened at a field goal, and the over-under for total points scored is 49.5. Before you make any Vikings vs. Seahawks picks, see what the SportsLine Projection Model has to say.
The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up over $7,000 for $100 players on its top-rated NFL picks since its inception four years ago. It has nailed its recent top-rated NFL picks, entering Week 13 of the 2019 NFL schedule on a strong 31-20 run that dates back to last season. It's also on an incredible 93-63 roll on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season.
The model has also ranked in the Top 10 on NFLPickWatch the past three years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 96 percent of CBS Sports office pool players last season. Anyone who has followed it is way up.
Now, the model has set its sights on Vikings vs. Seahawks. We can tell you the model is leaning under, and it's also generated an against the spread pick that is hitting in well over 50 percent of simulations. You can head to SportsLine to see it. Now, here are the betting lines and trends for Monday Night Football:
- Seahawks vs. Vikings spread: Seattle -2.5
- Seahawks vs. Vikings over-under: 49.5 points
- Seahawks vs. Vikings money line: Seattle -150, Minnesota +125
- SEA: QB Russell Wilson has thrown 24 touchdown passes, tied for the most in the NFL
- MIN: RB Dalvin Cook has run for 11 touchdowns, tied for second most in the NFL
The model knows that Wilson is having arguably his best season. His touchdown-to-interception ratio of 24-to-3 and passer rating of 112.1 are the best of his eight seasons in the NFL. In addition, his 67.3 completion percentage is the second highest of his career.
The model also has taken into account that the Seahawks are coming off arguably their best defensive game of the season. They allowed a season-low nine points and forced a season-high five turnovers in a 17-9 victory at Philadelphia last week. Their 24 takeaways this season are the third most in the league.
Even so, Seattle isn't guaranteed to cover the Vikings vs. Seahawks spread on Monday Night Football.
Minnesota has a top-tier offense. The Vikings rank seventh in the league in scoring at 26.3 points a game. They're also eighth in total offense at 378.6 yards per contest.
In addition, all signs point to receiver Adam Thielen returning on Monday. After missing the last two games and three of the last four with a hamstring injury, the big-play receiver returned to practice on Friday. Despite missing those games, he still leads the team in touchdown receptions (six) and is averaging 14.5 yards per catch. He's officially questionable.
So who wins Seahawks vs. Vikings on Monday Night Football? And which side of the spread hits in well over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Seahawks vs. Vikings spread to jump on Monday, all from the advanced model that is up more than $7,000 on its top-rated NFL picks.
-
