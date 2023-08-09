The 2023 NFL season is fast approaching, and preseason kicks into high gear this week. After the Hall of Fame Game provided an appetizer, the league has a pair of exhibition games on the agenda on Thursday. One will take place at Lumen Field between the Minnesota Vikings and the Seattle Seahawks. It is the preseason opener for both teams, with each squad attempting to improve on playoff runs in 2022.

Kickoff is at 10 p.m. ET in Seattle. The Seahawks are 4.5-point favorites, while the over/under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 36.5 in the latest Vikings vs. Seahawks odds.

Nagel is the SportsLine assistant managing editor and a Nevada-based handicapper with more than 20 years of experience in the sports wagering industry.

Vikings vs. Seahawks spread: Seahawks -4.5

Vikings vs. Seahawks over/under: 36.5 points

Vikings vs. Seahawks money line: Seahawks -190, Vikings +160

Minnesota: The Vikings were 7-10-1 against the spread last season

Seattle: The Seahawks were 7-11 against the spread last season

Why the Vikings can cover

Oddsmakers have installed the Seahawks as more than a field goal favorite in the preseason-opener, but there are reasons to find optimism in Minnesota. The Vikings are expected to deploy first round pick Jordan Addison, and the No. 23 pick was a Biletnikoff Award winner at the college level. He led the country in touchdown catches in 2021 and is a dynamic playmaker. In addition, Seattle was 0-3 in the 2022 preseason, allowing at least 27 points in each game.

Addison also projects to have solid quarterback play involved in the opener with Nick Mullens and Jaren Hall. Mullens appeared four times for Minnesota in the 2022 regular season and completed 84% of his passes. He also started 16 games for the San Francisco 49ers and has a track record of sound play. Hall is more of an unknown, but the fifth-round pick from BYU threw for 31 touchdowns and only six interceptions in his final college season.

Why the Seahawks can cover

Seattle is playing at home and prepared to showcase top-tier talent compared to a traditional preseason-opener. The Seahawks are projected to utilize a pair of high-end young players in Zach Charbonnet and Jaxon Smith-Njigba. Charbonnet rushed for almost 2,500 yards with 27 touchdowns in his final two seasons at UCLA, and the second-round pick is expected to take on a significant role for Seattle's offense in the regular season.

Smith-Njigba was one of the best players in college football in 2021 before missing most of the 2022 season, picking up 95 catches for more than 1,600 yards and nine touchdowns. He was Seattle's first round pick in 2023, and that young duo can bank on solid quarterback play from Drew Lock and Holton Ahlers. Lock had 21 starts with the Broncos before landing in Seattle and threw for 273 yards and three touchdowns during the 2022 preseason.

