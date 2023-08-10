The Hall of Fame Game is now in the rearview mirror and the NFL preseason is ramping up. For the first time this season, multiple NFL games will take place on a single day in doubleheader fashion on Thursday. The Seattle Seahawks will welcome the Minnesota Vikings to Lumen Field for the preseason-opener on both sides. Both teams reached the playoffs last season, and the NFC rivals will try to replicate or improve on that success.

Kickoff is at 10 p.m. ET in Seattle. The Seahawks are 4.5-point favorites, while the over/under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 36.5 in the latest Vikings vs. Seahawks odds. Before you make any Vikings vs. Seahawks picks or bets, you need to see the NFL predictions and betting advice from proven SportsLine expert Josh Nagel.

Now, here are several NFL betting lines and trends for Vikings vs. Seahawks:

Vikings vs. Seahawks spread: Seahawks -4.5

Vikings vs. Seahawks over/under: 36.5 points

Vikings vs. Seahawks money line: Seahawks -190, Vikings +160

Minnesota: The Vikings were 7-10-1 against the spread last season

Seattle: The Seahawks were 7-11 against the spread last season

Why the Vikings can cover

The Vikings likely won't have Justin Jefferson and Kirk Cousins on the field in the preseason-opener, but there are position battles to monitor. Minnesota has a proven backup quarterback in Nick Mullens, with the 28-year-old from Southern Miss posting 16 starts for the 49ers before backup roles in Cleveland and Minnesota. Mullens appeared in four regular season games and completed 84% of passes in 2022 for the Vikings and is flanked by rookie Jaren Hall.

Hall has impressed in camp since arriving from BYU, and the fifth round pick threw for more than 3,100 yards with 31 touchdowns and only six interceptions in 2022. Minnesota also has a talented running back room behind projected starter Alexander Mattison, and that leans toward the Vikings deploying a quality ball-carrier like Ty Chandler, C.J. Ham, or Kene Nwangwu for large portions of this game.

Why the Seahawks can cover

Seattle is playing at home and prepared to showcase top-tier talent compared to a traditional preseason-opener. The Seahawks are projected to utilize a pair of high-end young players in Zach CharbonnetZach Charbonnet and Jaxon Smith-Njigba. Charbonnet rushed for almost 2,500 yards with 27 touchdowns in his final two seasons at UCLA, and the second-round pick is expected to take on a significant role for Seattle's offense in the regular season.

Smith-Njigba was one of the best players in college football in 2021 before missing most of the 2022 season, picking up 95 catches for more than 1,600 yards and nine touchdowns. He was Seattle's first round pick in 2023, and that young duo can bank on solid quarterback play from Drew Lock and Holton Ahlers. Lock had 21 starts with the Broncos before landing in Seattle and threw for 273 yards and three touchdowns during the 2022 preseason.

How to make Vikings vs. Seahawks picks

