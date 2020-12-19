The Washington Football Team will take on the Seattle Seahawks at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at FedEx Field. Washington is 6-7 overall and 3-3 at home, while Seattle is 9-4 overall and 3-3 on the road. Washington has won its last four games. The Seahawks have won three of their past four games.

Seattle is favored by 6.5 points in the latest Washington Football Team vs. Seahawks odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 43.5.

Washington vs. Seattle spread: Washington +6.5

Washington vs. Seattle over-under: 43.5 points

Washington vs. Seattle money line: Washington +240, Dallas -280



What you need to know about the Washington Football Team

Washington beat the San Francisco 49ers 23-15 this past Sunday. Chase Young had a sack, a forced fumble and a 47-yard fumble recovery for TD last week, his first career score. He leads all rookies with 5.5 sacks. Kamren Curl had a 76-yard INT return for a TD. Washington became the fifth team since 1970 with two different rookies recording a defensive TD in the same game. Curl has seven-plus tackles in his past six games.

Montez Sweat has a sack in his past four home games. Daron Payne had a sack, forced fumble and a fumble recovery last week. J.D. McKissic had a season-high 86 scrimmage yards (68 rushing) last week. He ranks second among running backs with 58 receptions this season. Antonio Gibson missed last week's game and is listed as doubtful for Sunday because of a toe injury. Washington has won seven of the past eight meetings with Seattle. Ron Rivera has a 1-5 record vs, the Seahawks.

What you need to know about the Seahawks

Meanwhile, the Seahawks trampled the New York Jets at home, 40-3, in their last outing. They can now clinch a playoff berth with a win this week. Russell Wilson threw four touchdown passes in Week 14 to give him a career-high 36 for the season. He has five games with four TD passes in 2020, tied for the most in the NFL. Wilson has 15 games with four TD passes, tied for the second-most by a quarterback in his first nine seasons in NFL history. The Seahawks had just one win by more than 14 points in the past two seasons. It was Seattle's biggest win since a 58-0 victory over Arizona in 2012.

Jamal Adams set a new NFL standard for most sacks in a single-season by a defensive back (8.5), earning the record against his former team. He has a sack in his past four road games. Chris Carson had 98 scrimmage yards (76 rushing) and a rushing TD last week. He has nine TDs (five rushing) in nine games this season and is one of four running backs with nine-plus TDs in each of the past three seasons.

