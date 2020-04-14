Seahawks withdraw exclusive right tender on Malik Turner who will now be a free agent, per report

The Seattle Seahawks have withdrawn their exclusive right tender on wide receiver Malik Turner, according to Field Yates of ESPN. Under the exclusive right tender, Turner was not permitted not negotiate with any other team in the league and could either play out the 2020 season with Seattle for a minimum salary or sit out the year. After executing this rare move of withdrawing the tender, the 24-year-old is a free agent and able to speak with other clubs.

It's unclear what gave Seattle the change of heart on the young receiver, but he clearly slipped out of their long-term plans as they continue to map out the 2020 season.

Turner originally signed on with Seattle as an undrafted free agent out of Illinois in 2018. He played in 21 regular season games over the course of his two seasons with the Seahawks and proved to be a rather reliable option for Russell Wilson in the passing game, catching 68% of his targets. Turner did, however, have a critical drop against the Packers in the Divisional Round this past postseason, which helped send Seattle home early.

In 2019, he played in 15 games (three starts) and caught 15 balls for 245 yards and a touchdown.