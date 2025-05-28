By and large, most teams around the NFL have come to shy away from appearing on "Hard Knocks" considering that its all-encompassing, panopticon-like look at a team's internal dealings can be viewed as a distraction. But Buffalo Bills coach Sean McDermott opted to put a positive spin on his team being selected for the first time in "Hard Knocks" history.

Despite the Bills habitually winning AFC East titles and contending for conference championships, Buffalo was chosen for "Hard Knocks" after the NFL changed its selection criteria for the show, dropping a clause that any team to have made the playoffs once in the last two years could opt out from selection.

"To some extent, I think it's a real compliment to them choosing us and selecting our organization now that the criteria has changed," McDermott said. "You look at it one of two ways, and it's probably a little bit of both."

While McDermott suggested that "Hard Knocks" would not offer a "100% inside" glimpse at the Bills, he did acknowledge that it would be great for the team's fans to have that level of access to what goes on inside their building. And in that, he pinpointed the opportunity for the team -- led by McDermott and reigning NFL MVP quarterback Josh Allen -- to show who they really are.

"The real challenge to us is the authenticity of who we are and building that critical trust that is so important to building a good healthy relationship among players, among staff. That trust piece is huge in terms of bringing the team together," McDermott said. "That glue part is going to be challenged because of that third component, if you will, whether it's a microphone, a camera in different rooms, in different conversations. We are who we are and that authenticity piece must stay intact."

"Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Buffalo Bills" will premiere in August, the first of one of two such series that will air during the 2025 NFL season. The in-season version of Hard Knocks will highlight the NFC East as the rest of the divsion tries to take down the reigning Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles.