Sean McDermott escorts Bill Belichick's son off the field during pregame warmups for Patriots-Bills game

Sean McDermott took issue with how long two Patriots staffers were on the field during pregame warmups prior to Buffalo's home game against New England.

The Bills' head coach, noticing two New England assistants still on the sideline after the majority of the Patriots had already gone into the locker room, personally escorted the lingering staffers off the field. One of the assistants McDermott spoke to was Brian Belichick, the son of Patriots head coach Bill Belichick.

#Bills HC Sean McDermott is not messing around. Here he is escorting two #Patriots staffers, who he felt stayed a bit too long watching Buffalo warmup, off the field 👀

The Patriots, along with winning Super Bowls, are notorious for pushing the boundaries when it comes to abiding with the league's rules and regulations. New England was fined $500,000 while also losing their 2008 first round pick following their 2007 Spygate controversy. Nearly a decade later, quarterback Tom Brady served a four-game suspension for his role in the Deflategate saga that took place during the 2014 AFC Championship Game.

Sunday's pregame altercation apparently didn't rattle the Patriots, who scored the first two touchdowns of a game between two 3-0 teams.