Sean McDermott escorts Bill Belichick's son off the field during pregame warmups for Patriots-Bills game
McDermott didn't like how long the Patriots' staffers were on the field
Sean McDermott took issue with how long two Patriots staffers were on the field during pregame warmups prior to Buffalo's home game against New England.
The Bills' head coach, noticing two New England assistants still on the sideline after the majority of the Patriots had already gone into the locker room, personally escorted the lingering staffers off the field. One of the assistants McDermott spoke to was Brian Belichick, the son of Patriots head coach Bill Belichick.
The Patriots, along with winning Super Bowls, are notorious for pushing the boundaries when it comes to abiding with the league's rules and regulations. New England was fined $500,000 while also losing their 2008 first round pick following their 2007 Spygate controversy. Nearly a decade later, quarterback Tom Brady served a four-game suspension for his role in the Deflategate saga that took place during the 2014 AFC Championship Game.
Sunday's pregame altercation apparently didn't rattle the Patriots, who scored the first two touchdowns of a game between two 3-0 teams.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Gore reaches 15,000 career rushing yards
Gore trails only Emmitt Smith, Walter Payton and Barry Sanders on the all-time rushing list
-
Chiefs vs. Lions: Live updates
Follow along with all the action as two unbeaten teams square off in a cross-conference battle
-
Patriots vs. Bills: Live updates
It's a battle of the 3-0 teams with the Patriots and Bills squaring off in Orchard Park
-
Browns at Ravens: Live updates
The Ravens look to make a statement in the AFC North in an early battle for first place in...
-
Redskins at Giants: Live updates
The first showdown between Daniel Jones and Dwayne Haskins came sooner than anticipated
-
NFL Week 4 updates, highlights
All the best highlights from Week 4 are right here
-
Ravens vs. Cardinals live updates
Lamar Jackson was the star of this game, but Kyler Murray showed he's ready to shine, too