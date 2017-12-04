Sean McDermott now says Tyrod Taylor is the Bills' starter, if healthy

Just three weeks after benching him in favor of rookie Nathan Peterman, Buffalo Bills coach Sean McDermott put his support behind Tyrod Taylor. Speaking to the media the day after Buffalo's 23-3 loss to the division rival Patriots, McDermott announced that Taylor is the team's starting quarterback -- so long as he's healthy.

"When healthy, Tyrod is our QB" - McDermott — Sal Capaccio 🏈 (@SalSports) December 4, 2017

Taylor suffered a knee injury early in the game against the Patriots but didn't miss time. He later injured his knee again, and was then removed from the game via cart, with Peterman taking his place. Taylor was just 9 of 15 for 65 yards and an interception, but nonetheless, McDermott said he did not consider removing Taylor for performance reasons.

McDermott said team thought about Tyrod's status from an injury standpoint during the game, but never from a production standpoint — Sal Capaccio 🏈 (@SalSports) December 4, 2017

Peterman had to be removed from his only start at halftime of the game because he threw five interceptions in the first half of an eventual 54-24 loss to the Chargers. Taylor finished out the second half of that game, then started the following week in a win over the Chiefs, and Sunday's loss to the Pats.

Buffalo is set to take on the Indianapolis Colts in Week 14, and it's not yet known if Taylor will be able to play. But we do know now that if he's physically able, Taylor will be under center to start the game.