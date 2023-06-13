The Buffalo Bills began mandatory minicamp on Tuesday, and everyone was in attendance -- minus one very important player. Star wideout Stefon Diggs did not report for Day 1 of camp, and head coach Sean McDermott told reporters that he's "very concerned" about the situation.

Diggs' agent, Adisa Bakari, subsequently addressed the situation (via ESPN). Bakari said Diggs is in Buffalo, has been in Buffalo since Monday morning, took a physical and even met with the McDermott and general manager Brandon Beane. Bakari said Diggs "will be there for the entirety of the minicamp."

Diggs is coming off another monster campaign in which he caught 108 passes for 1,429 yards and a career-high 11 touchdowns in 16 games played. He accounted for 29% of the Bills' receptions in 2022, which was tied for the third-highest rate in the NFL last year.

This past season marked Diggs' third as a member of the Bills. He has played in 49 career games for Buffalo, and already ranks No. 8 in franchise history in receiving yards (4,189) and tied for No. 6 in receiving touchdowns (29).

Just last offseason, Diggs agreed to a four-year, $104 million extension that includes $70 million guaranteed. The extension tied Diggs to Buffalo for six years at $124.1 million. This March, the Bills restructured Diggs' contract, converting base salary into a bonus to create $5.4 million in cap space for Buffalo.

This is certainly a curious situation -- especially with McDermott's comments about him being concerned. We have no evidence to claim Diggs wants out of Buffalo, but as NFL Media points out, trading Diggs isn't feasible due to the amount of dead cap space that would come from it. Diggs is reportedly making $24.415 million in 2023, including a $22.745 million signing bonus that was part of the restructure.