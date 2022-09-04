The Buffalo Bills will open up the 2022 regular season when they travel to Los Angeles to face the Rams in Thursday's kickoff game. When they do take the field, it does seem like star safety Jordan Poyer will accompany the current favorites to win the Super Bowl this year when they square off against the defending champs. On Sunday, Bills head coach Sean McDermott told reporters that he expects Poyer to play on Thursday night.

"We're trending in that direction," McDermott said. "I'd be surprised if he isn't.

Poyer missed the entire preseason after suffering a hyperextended elbow back in early August. He was also seen wearing a red non-contact jersey last week, which did cloud his availability for the opener but the club does seem confident that he'll suit up.

The 31-year-old is entering his tenth season in the NFL and sixth as a member of the Bills after initially signing with the franchise as a free agent in 2017. Before that, he was a seventh-round pick of the Philadelphia Eagles in 2013 out of Oregon State and also spent four seasons with the Cleveland Browns.

Poyer is primed to be a key piece to a Bills secondary that was No. 1 in the league last year in DVOA against the pass. They are set to be among the top defenses in the league yet again and have Super Bowl expectations coming into the year, so having a piece like him healthy and ready to play is good news for Buffalo.

He is also coming off a career year in 2021 where he was named first-team All-Pro. Among safeties that played at least 50% of the defensive snaps, Poyer earned the second-best coverage grade by Pro Football Focus and allowed a reception rate of just 48.1%. He also tied a career-high in interceptions (five) and had a career-best three sacks.