At this time a year ago, the status of Sean McVay and his continuation as the head coach of the Rams was very much up in the air. After the 2022 campaign, McVay contemplated his future and a possible retirement from coaching for what was believed to likely be a broadcasting job as an analyst. However, McVay ultimately decided to stick around and a year later there's little to no question about his status for 2024.

But if you needed more confirmation, McVay gave it during Monday's edition of the "Coach McVay Show" that is run on the official team channels. Specifically, McVay and the hosts were discussing him becoming the franchise's all-time wins leader as a head coach. McVay currently has 69 regular season wins in his career and trails John Robinson (75) by just six victories. It was during that conversation that McVay confirmed that he'll be with the team in 2024 to try and eclipse that mark.

"That I can promise you," said McVay

If the Rams can stay healthy throughout next season, it's almost assured that McVay will take ahold of the record, adding to what has already been a stellar coaching career in Los Angeles.

McVay has the Rams clinched for a wild-card spot this postseason and will look to add to what is already the franchise record for most playoff wins at 7-3. His club will be wrapping up the 2023 campaign in Santa Clara on Sunday when they visit the San Francisco 49ers in Week 18.