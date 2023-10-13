You could say Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay is questionable for their Week 6 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals. No, McVay isn't dealing with any kind of injury. Instead, he's expecting to add another member of his family very soon.

On Friday, McVay told reporters that his wife will give birth "any day now." If Mrs. McVay has their son on Sunday, McVay will not coach the Rams.

"Really feel fortunate that it's been a smooth pregnancy, my wife has been incredible and, so, it hasn't quite hit me yet," McVay said, via Pro Football Talk. "He's active right now, it seems like he's ready to come at any moment. What a blessing that will be."

As for who would coach the Rams if McVay were absent, he did not address that. But Pro Football Talk points out that Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris would be a good guess.

Morris has been the Rams' leader on defense since 2021, and he interviewed for head-coaching positions this offseason. He has experience as a lead man, as he was the interim head coach for the Atlanta Falcons in 2020, and also served as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' head coach from 2009-11. In three seasons with Tampa Bay, Morris went 17-31.