Watch Now: What's Next For NFL and NFLPA ( 2:19 )

On Saturday, the NFL reinforced the starting dates for training camp ahead of the 2020 season. Rookies will report to camp on Tuesday, July 21 while quarterbacks and injured players will report on Thursday, July 23. Those dates are applicable for all clubs other than the Kansas City Chiefs and Houston Texans, where the full roster will report to camp on July 25. While some considered this as a win towards the season starting on time, players quickly debunked that theory less than 24 hours later.

On Sunday around 12 p.m. ET, dozens of players released statements on Twitter demanding that the league devise a better plan to fight COVID-19 in 2020 -- complete with the hashtag, #WeWantToPlay. There are still many specifics to work out between the NFL and NFLPA regarding safety protocols as well as opt-out scenarios, which has some believing that training camp will not start on time. One of those who is skeptical about these issues getting worked out in a timely manner is Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay.

"Something about it tells me that maybe there's a chance that things get moved back," McVay said on the Helliepod. "We're gonna have a great plan. Whether we get a chance to execute that plan now or a little bit later remains to be seen. But I am confident we'll have a season. We'll be able to play football. Whether or not it goes exactly on the schedule that we've all seen, that's something I'm a little skeptical of right now."

There's no getting around the fact that the NFL and the NFLPA still have a lot to hash out -- and not much time to do so. The league has already addressed some specifics regarding hosting safe training camps, but not enough for the players to feel comfortable about returning to action. The NFL is reportedly condensing the size of training camp rosters from 90 to 75 or 80 in order to combat the coronavirus pandemic and also is not allowing teams to travel out of state like many do for training camp. More details regarding the future of training camp will come in the next days, as this is still very much a fluid situation.