The Los Angeles Rams' 26-20 overtime loss to the Detroit Lions did not go according to plan in more ways than one. Matthew Stafford probably didn't expect star wideout Puka Nacua to go down with an injury that would land him on injured reserve, or his offensive line to suffer multiple injuries that would force Sean McVay to adjust his game plan.

Another interesting decision the Rams made concerned the running back rotation. Los Angeles used the No. 83 overall pick on former Michigan running back Blake Corum in the 2024 NFL Draft, but he played zero offensive snaps in his first game. Why was that? McVay explained his thought process on Monday.

"I think each game is going to be its own entity," McVay said, via Pro Football Talk. "It was a very unique circumstance because when we got so many of our [offensive] linemen banged up, it limited some of the different -- basically, we didn't operate off anything that our game plan was. We had to truly just change in the middle of that game plan. When there are some things that are unforeseen, you're going to go with guys that you trust and that you know. I think the way that some of the drives unfolded where there were long breaks in between. ... I think that's why you saw our running back and tight end rotation reflected as such. Colby Parkinson played 69 snaps. I believe Kyren played 71 when you look at it. I want to get Ronnie [Rivers] a little bit more involved. I want to be able to get Blake [Corum] involved as well. ... [B]ased on how the game unfolded, it was very unique for a lot of different reasons, none of which probably suit what you guys are really looking for but that was not how we anticipated the rotation to go."

Last year for the undefeated Wolverines, Corum led the FBS in rushing touchdowns with 27, and total touchdowns with 28. He crossed 1,300 yards from scrimmage in each of his last two collegiate seasons, and was expected to help take some of the load off Kyren Williams, who has yet to remain healthy and play a full season. Instead, it was Ronnie Rivers who appeared to be "RB2," as he rushed for 16 yards on two carries.

The Rams recorded just 83 rushing yards in their season opener, the eighth-lowest total of any team in the NFL. Stafford attempted 49 passes, while his running backs had 20 rushing attempts. It's clear the Rams put an emphasis on moving the ball via the air with how things were going on Sunday night in Detroit. That's a big reason Corum wasn't a part of the game plan.