The Los Angeles Rams didn't feel the full wrath of the injury-filled weekend in Week 2, but they didn't come out of it completely unscathed either, particularly in the backfield. Both Malcolm Brown and rookie Cam Akers suffered injuries in this contest, with Brown fracturing his left pinky in the win over Philadelphia while Akers has a rib cartilage injury.

On Monday, head coach Sean McVay spoke with reporters and relayed that both of his running backs have a chance to play this week against the Bills. Brown is the most likely to suit up while Akers is in a much more painful situation, but the head coach did say that there is a chance he'll be able to play in Week 3 as well.

"(Malcolm Brown) had a fracture in his pinky, so he actually had that fixed today," said McVay. "It's not going to affect his availability for the Buffalo game. We'll be able to put a splint on there and he should be okay with that."

He added: "Cam Akers separated some rib cartilage. He should be okay. But it was pretty painful in that area. We're going to monitor him day-to-day."

Malcolm Brown was the darling of Week 1 for the Rams backfield after rushing for 79 yards and two touchdowns in the opening win against Dallas. In Week 2, however, it was Darrell Henderson who dominated, totaling 121 yards from scrimmage in the win to go along with a touchdown.

"He was really focused on the details and you can see, he's always been a great guy that has the skill-set that we're looking for, in terms of the versatility," McVay said of Henderson while praising the job he did in practice in the week leading up to Week 2. "He's really grounded as a runner and for a slasher, he's a physical runner. I think when you look at his two-yard touchdown, what a great run, where he's just really breaking a bunch of tackles, but then he's got the speed to make the plays down the field on the long catch for the 40-yard run.

"It was just, kind of, a feeling and (running backs) coach (Thomas) Brown had echoed the same things and I have so much trust in him that it was one of those deals where you were excited about getting him involved. Even if you go back to some of the last significant touches he had last year and his first action against the 49ers, you kind of just feel him, where he's got a burst and he's got an explosion that's exciting. Then, he's thick enough in his lower half and he's got enough mass that he's really a finisher when he gets going, he's falling forward. So, I think that was just kind of being projected on the good week of practice that he had and the confidence we have in him as a player when he's healthy."

While the emergence of Henderson is certainly a welcome sight for McVay and the rest of the Rams coaching staff, Los Angeles will likely continue to attack opposing defenses with a committee rather than making any one back the bell cow to this offense. That may be exciting for Rams fans but could become a headache for fantasy owners trying to find gold in that backfield.