Sean McVay: Goal is to have Jalen Ramsey make Rams debut on Sunday vs. Falcons

Jalen Ramsey is officially in the building. The newly acquired Rams corner touched down in Los Angeles on Wednesday, met with his new team and is getting himself situated and possibly even preparing to play this Sunday when they visit the Falcons in Atlanta.

"The goal is to be able to do that, but we'll be smart about it," head coach Sean McVay said of Ramsey, who hasn't played since Week 3 and has been dealing with a back injury, making his Rams debut this weekend. "I think that we definitely want to have the intent to get him ready to go and we'll always make smart decisions. But, yes, that's the goal and we'll figure out if that ends up coming to fruition or not."

Ramsey seemingly has healed up from the back injury that was plaguing him during his final days as a Jaguar. On Los Angeles' first injury report of the week on Wednesday, the team listed the All-Pro corner as a DNP, but did not give him an injury designation.

"I'm feeling pretty good, getting better and better every single day," Ramsey said, while also noting that he hopes to play on Sunday. "I'm feeling pretty good, really."

On top of getting back to full strength, Ramsey will also need to get caught up to speed as it relates to Sean McVay's playbook.

"It's both equally important," he said. "I'm sure, not only myself, but the coaches and everybody will come up with a good gameplan. If it's smart for me to go out there on Sunday, then I will. I've been missing football. I love football, so I would love that, but at the end of the day, we do have to be smart as well. I don't know, I can't tell you yes or no right now."

Of course, Ramsey's arrival does come at the same time as Marcus Peters' departure as the team elected to trade him to the Baltimore Ravens in the hours leading up to the Ramsey blockbuster. If Ramsey ultimately can't suit up on Sunday, McVay said that Darious Williams would be the next man up.

No matter if he makes his debut this weekend or not, it's clear both Ramsey and the Rams brass are thrilled with how things have shaken out.

"I was overjoyed," Ramsey, who requested a trade out of Jacksonville earlier this season, said of the deal and landing in Los Angeles. "I was super, super excited. A fresh start in a place like L.A. with the coach that I have heard about here. I'm a young guy still. Everybody around here's kind of young. I feel like it'll be like a little bit more understanding. I was just honestly super excited, words can't really describe it."

Ramsey has 17 tackles this season over the three games he was able to play for the Jaguars and brings a two-time Pro Bowl and first-team All-Pro resume to L.A. to try and help the Rams secondary.

"Very exciting thing for us," Sean McVay said of Ramsey's arrival. "Obviously, you know the caliber of player that he is -- the competitiveness, the toughness. Really, all the traits that you look for in a corner, and those are some of the things that are exciting about getting him in here. Looking forward to really just getting to know the player and figuring out how he's going to help this football team."