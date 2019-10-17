Sean McVay indicates Todd Gurley is likely to play for Rams vs. Falcons in Week 7

Todd Gurley's 2019 season has been defined by limited touches and injury concerns, but he's at least expected to be back on the field when the Los Angeles Rams travel to take on the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday.

After missing Week 6 with a thigh contusion, the starting running back returned to practice in a limited fashion on Wednesday, and coach Sean McVay has since indicated to reporters that Gurley is on track to suit up in Atlanta.

"He's feeling good," McVay said, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. "He's making good progress each day ... I think he's on a good pace to hopefully be able to play on Sunday."

Despite missing Gurley, the Rams gained most of their Week 6 offensive yardage on the ground, though Malcolm Brown and Darrell Henderson combined for just 79 yards in a 20-7 loss to the San Francisco 49ers. The team's struggles could also -- or more so -- be a result of quarterback Jared Goff's down season behind a shaky offensive line, but Gurley's presence would at least give them proven production in the backfield.

Then again, the three-time Pro Bowler hasn't exactly been fed when he's been active. Entering the season amid concerns of chronic knee issues, the former first-round draft pick has only once this year carried the ball more than 15 times, taking just five hand-offs in the Rams' Week 4 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Through five games, he's gained 338 total yards and five touchdowns on 78 touches -- one year after scoring 21 times to go along with more than 1,800 yards from scrimmage.