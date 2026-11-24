Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua is likely out for the remainder of the season after undergoing surgery for an MCL injury he sustained on the final offensive snap of the team's Week 9 victory over the Washington Commanders. Nacua is also set to be a free agent this coming offseason now that his rookie deal is set to expire, and Rams head coach Sean McVay delivered a mixed message about Nacua's future with the team.

"Yeah, we have a lot of guys that are free agents," McVay told reporters earlier this week. "What I've tried to really do is focus on right here, right now. He's obviously a guy that is a very important piece for us for now and for the future, but there are a lot of guys that fall under that category."

That makes it sound like Nacua will be back with the Rams, and there's not much to speculate about. But a later quote indicated there may not be as much certainty on that front, mostly because McVay said those words pretty much exactly.

"I can't say for certain anything," McVay said. "Here's what I'm not interested in: something being taken out of context because my focus and concentration are on a Friday practice, even though I know it's Monday. I am trying to see how well we can play as a team against an excellent opponent [the Green Bay Packers] on Wednesday night.

"When you go through the amount of free agents that we have, Puka is a huge part of the conversation that you love, but there are also guys that are part of his draft class. There are guys on our offensive line, there are some guys defensively — so there are a lot of guys that are up that, as of right now, would not be under contract. There are mechanics that we'd like to be able to try to figure out how to keep these really good players and people that we love, and certainly Puka is at the forefront of our mind."

In addition to Nacua, the Rams have Kevin Dotson, Coleman Shelton, Steve Avila, Byron Young, Josh Wallace, Colby Parkinson, Davis Allen, Davante Adams, Omar Speights and Kobie Turner, among others, set to hit free agency this offseason. While the Rams' $75.2 million in projected cap space is the fifth-most in the league (according to Over the Cap), that's a lot of players. Many of the Rams' pending free agents are significant contributors. However, none of them is nearly as integral to the team's success as Nacua is.

Nacua is the Rams' best offensive player. He is one of the best receivers in the league, and he's well on his way to being one of the best in recent memory if he can stay healthy. His 383 catches are the seventh-most all time through four seasons despite the fact that he's only played 3.5 years so far. His 4,906 receiving yards are the seventh-most as well. He's the all-time leader in receiving yards per game (96.2), and he's averged over 100 yards per game in each of the last two seasons.

But he's also somewhat unreliable from a health perspective, as a regular visitor to the medical tent and someone who will have missed 17 of the team's 51 games over the last three seasons by the time this year is up. And he's had very public off-field issues over the last year or so that resulted in a three-game suspension for violating the league's personal conduct policy. The league reportedly did not know Nacua needed season-ending surgery when it suspended him and allowed him to serve the suspension during his stint on injured reserve.

It wouldn't be surprising, then, if the Rams were at least somewhat hesitant to commit what it would take to secure a long-term contract. The best wide receivers in the league are making over $40 million per year. Jaxson Smith-Njigba averages $42.5 million per year on his extension. To lock Nacua in, it would likely take a deal that exceeds JSN's average annual value, given Nacua's track record.

Meanwhile, the franchise tag is projected to be worth "only" $30.91 million next season, according to Over the Cap, so that may be an option for the Rams to explore instead. That would allow them to retain Nacua for at least next season, even if they don't reach a long-term agreement, while also letting them negotiate an extension and retain the ability to explore potential trade opportunities if they decide they don't want to commit to him long term. And it seems like him not being around long-term is at least a possibility in the ether.

"Very uncertain, up in the air as it pertains to the future with the L.A. Rams because going into free agency he's got two different injuries, including a significant MCL injury that Sean McVay says will keep him out a few months," ESPN's Jeremy Fowler said this weekend. "Probably ends his tenure with the Rams — plus the three-game suspension for the off-field stuff this offseason, so it's just not the kind of way you want to go into free agency with momentum. On the field, he's the best free agent in 2027 of any player, so the Rams have got to sort that out."

Fowler may have misspoken when he said the injury probably ends Nacua's tenure with the Rams. Based on the rest of the quote, it seems like he meant that the injury will end Nacua's season with the Rams. But the idea that his future is uncertain at all is obviously notable, given how important he is to the team. If Nacua isn't going to be on the team, then the Rams don't have much to build their offense around in the future, whenever the post-Matthew Stafford era begins. They wouldn't exactly be setting Ty Simpson up for success if they decided to go that route.

Because Nacua is so good and so important to the Rams' offensive infrastructure, it seems likely they'll eventually come to an agreement on an extension. But the lack of certainty in that regard, both from McVay and in outside reporting, makes this situation one to watch.