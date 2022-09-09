If you drafted Cam Akers and/or Allen Robinson to be difference-makers for your fantasy team, you were thoroughly disappointed Thursday night. Both skill position players had remarkably quiet nights in Los Angeles' Week 1 opener against the Bills, and their lack of an impact helped contribute to the club's 31-10 shellacking.

Akers was the clear understudy to Darrell Henderson Jr., who got the starting nod against Buffalo, and didn't see the field until the second quarter. The former second-round back saw just 12 offensive snaps to Henderson's 55 and carried the ball just three times for zero yards. Henderson was also a factor in the passing game, catching all five of his targets for 26 yards. Meanwhile, Robinson, who signed a three-year, $46.5 million contract this offseason, caught one pass for 12 yards on two targets. Unlike Akers, Robinson played the majority of the game and ran 47 routes, but Matthew Stafford simply never went in his direction.

The inability to make an impact in the opener was pretty jarring for two players who are expected to have sizable roles in the offense this season. After the game, head coach Sean McVay was asked about their lack of involvement and chalked it up to the entire offense being out of sync.

"We just really didn't get in much of a rhythm tonight, so it was tough to get anything," said McVay, via RamsWire. "I'd like to get Allen more involved, like to get a lot more guys involved. But overall, it was a tough night for us and it was a poor night in terms of the overall decision-making for my standpoint, and that's something I'm looking forward to correcting."

Stafford wasn't as sharp as he was the last time we saw him in Super Bowl LVI. He completed 29 of his 41 throws for 240 yards, a touchdown and three interceptions. Most of that passing production went to Cooper Kupp, who tallied 13 catches for 128 yards and that lone score. The next best wide receiver was Ben Skowronek, who caught four passes for 25 yards.

A large part of Los Angeles' struggles offensively could be placed on the offensive line. Stafford was under siege for the bulk of the evening and was sacked seven times. That pressure may have made it more difficult for him to look at other options he doesn't have a strong rapport with like Robinson, who did not play in the preseason along with the rest of the Rams starters.

While there is still an entire season in front of them to turn the tide, it was hardly the best first step for these two players and the Rams as a whole.