Sean McVay: Rams want to re-sign Trumaine Johnson after trading for Marcus Peters

The Rams' future looks considerably brighter after a season that ended in the playoffs, but they're approaching a pivotal offseason. Two of their best players on the defensive side of the ball -- cornerback Trumaine Johnson and safety LaMarcus Joyner -- are set to become free agents and it might be difficult to keep both playmakers.

Both are arguably the best players available at their respective positions on the open market and will therefore demand expensive contracts. Plus, the Rams have used the franchise tag on Johnson during each of the past two offseasons, which makes franchise tagging him again unlikely. Even the Rams seem to understand that keeping Johnson will prove to be difficult. Last week, they traded for Chiefs cornerback Marcus Peters to replace Johnson.

But on Wednesday, Rams coach Sean McVay shot down the assumption that Peters is taking Johnson's spot when he told reporters at the NFL combine that they are still working to bring back Johnson.

"We want Trumaine back. We want to try to see if that can work," McVay said, via the team's website.

"We do have a lot of respect and appreciation for probably the market that he'll have," he added. "And I think that's where as you get a little closer to free agency, you see what does that market look like? That will then determine if we're able to get him back and see him continue to play for us."

But in the aftermath of the Peters trade, Joyner should be the priority. Peters is arguably better than Johnson, having notched a league-high 19 interceptions since entering the league in 2015. Johnson, for the sake of comparison, has notched 10 interceptions in that span. Obviously, interceptions aren't the only way to evaluate cornerbacks, but it's worth noting that Peters is three years younger than Johnson. And the Rams probably won't be able to afford two high-priced cornerbacks. Peters will likely look for a new contract in the next year or so as his rookie deal winds down.

And Joyner is arguably just as important as a player. Used by Jeff Fisher's coaching staff as a third cornerback, Joyner transitioned to safety because the new coaching staff realized that he needed to be on the field more.

"We came in, we watched the film from the year before and we said, 'This guy's one of our best players and he only played half the time -- what should we do?'" Rams defensive coordinator Wade Phillips said in December, per ESPN. "We said, 'Well, let's play him all the time then.' It sounds simple, but he's too good a player not to be on the field, in my opinion. And he thought the same way. I saw 'Hard Knocks.' I think he felt the same way."

In 12 games at safety last season, Joyner racked up three picks, broke up nine passes, and notched 39 solo tackles. He was PFF's third-highest graded safety, posting the highest coverage grade at his position group.

He's probably the most likely candidate for the franchise tag if the Rams feel like they can't work out a long-term deal with him, while receiver Sammy Watkins might also be considered. According to ESPN's Alden Gonzalez, the projected cost for the non-exclusive franchise tag is roughly $5 million cheaper for safeties compared to receivers.

As is the case with Johnson, McVay also wants to hang onto Joyner.

"Some of the things that he can do in Wade's system makes him a huge priority," McVay said, per ESPN. "He's a great person as well. He represents a lot of the things that are right about your locker room and kind of what you want guys to embody from a football character standpoint, the way they attack every single day. Lamarcus is someone that's really important, and we'd like to get him re-signed, for sure."

In a perfect world, the Rams would be able to keep both players while adding a talent like Peters alongside them. But in a more realistic world, the Rams will likely have to part ways with one of their two stud defensive backs.