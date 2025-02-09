Prior to Sunday's Super Bowl LIX matchup between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay joined the Fox desk to break down the game. He's similar to Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni in that he made the Super Bowl twice in his first five seasons. McVay also lost his first Super Bowl appearance, and then won his second -- which is what Sirianni will try to do tonight.

McVay doesn't understand why Sirianni isn't appreciated like some of the other top head coaches in the game. In fact, he labeled Sirianni the most disrespected coach in the NFL.

"I think he's the most disrespected coach in the league for a guy that's making his second Super Bowl appearance," McVay said. "He's made the playoffs all four years of his tenure, he's got an authentic energy that I think his players feed off of him, there's a toughness, there's a style of play that you see from these guys. It's why they're in this position to be able to go win one tonight."

It's understandable why some people may dislike Sirianni. He will make questionable decisions from time to time, and is maybe more emotional than your typical NFL head coach. Sirianni will yell at opposing fans and supporters alike, and make goofy faces at the television cameras. Still, he's played a major role in maintaining one of the NFL's most successful franchises.

Sirianni is just the third head coach to reach multiple Super Bowls within their first four seasons with a team, and already ranks fourth on the Eagles' all-time wins list, having gone 48-20 in the regular season, and 5-3 in the postseason. With a win tonight, Sirianni can officially etch himself into NFL history.