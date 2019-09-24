Sean McVay says he has to 'do better' at balancing Todd Gurley in Rams' offense

The Los Angeles Rams are 3-0 entering Week 4 of the 2019 NFL season, so they aren't exactly overflowing with problems, but if it were up to coach Sean McVay, star running back Todd Gurley would have a better role in the team's offense.

"I have to do better about being able to give him a chance to really get more into a rhythm than what I've enabled him to do in these first three games," McVay told reporters this week, according to ESPN.

A three-time Pro Bowler playing on a deal that pays him $9.2 million this year, Gurley entered 2019 with two straight 1,200-yard rushing seasons but has not carried the ball more than 16 times in each of the Rams' first three games. The former Offensive Player of the Year saw a limited workload at the end of 2018 due to knee issues, but McVay said the Rams aren't trying to limit his early-season touches.

"We're not doing anything like that," he said. "It's more along the lines of each week presents a different approach. It's kind of the feel the flow of the game."

In years past, of course, the "feel" and "flow" of the game almost always dictated a heavy reliance on Gurley. From 2016-2018, the former first-round draft pick never carried the ball fewer than 250 times annually, and he went three straight seasons with at least 40 catches. During the Rams' 3-0 start, Gurley has caught just four passes while totaling 203 yards on the ground. With similar production, he could still be on pace for a 1,000-yard rushing season, but he's also seen some snaps absorbed by reserve Malcolm Brown.

Anyone anticipating that McVay's vow to use Gurley better will result in a significant uptick in touches should probably be careful, too. While the coach did express an interest in getting Gurley into a rhythm, he didn't suggest the Rams' current balance of RB carries needs fixing.

"I think it's worked out good in terms of the balance," he said. "But like I said, I think there is some things you'd like to do a lot better job of giving Todd an opportunity to really get going."